Cholera Outbreak Hits Borno State, Nigeria

A severe cholera outbreak has struck Borno State in northeastern Nigeria, with over 2,700 suspected cases and 27 deaths reported as of May 24. Despite the escalating public health situation, health officials have warned that the actual number of cases may be much higher due to incomplete data. The state government's delay in declaring a public health emergency and launching a public awareness campaign has led to concerns among health workers.

A severe cholera outbreak has hit Borno State , with at least 2,715 suspected cases line-listed and 27 deaths recorded across five Local Government Areas (LGAs) within the first 24 days of May.

The data reveal a rapidly escalating public health situation, with hundreds of new suspected cases reported in a single 24-hour period. Health officials have warned that the current case count of 2,715 remains conservative, noting that data from several Cholera Treatment Centres (CTCs) and Oral Rehydration Points (ORPs) are yet to be fully integrated into the official database. The current outbreak has penetrated at least 29 wards and 124 different communities across the state.

The Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) is the epicentre of the crisis, accounting for more than half of the total burden with 1,568 suspected cases. State health authorities and international humanitarian partners are reportedly mobilising resources to contain the spread, optimise water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions, and ensure treatment centres are fully equipped to handle the influx of patients.

Health workers are increasingly concerned by the state government's delay in declaring a public health emergency and launching a public awareness campaign to contain the outbreak. Several cholera cases have been identified in different Local Government Areas, including Jere, Mafa, Konduga, and Monguno. Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, the disease spreads rapidly in areas with poor sanitation, inadequate access to clean drinking water and overcrowded living conditions.

Several attempts to contact the Borno State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Baba Malam Gana, failed as calls and messages sent to his phone were not returned or acknowledged





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Cholera Nigeria Borno State Public Health Emergency WASH Interventions

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