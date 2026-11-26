The Federal Capital Territory Administration has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate multisectoral efforts to contain the ongoing cholera outbreak and prevent further deaths during the festive season.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate efforts to contain the ongoing cholera outbreak in the territory.

The activation is aimed at preventing a possible escalation during the approaching Christmas and New Year celebrations, when increased movement and social activities are expected. The Director of Public Health, Dr Teresa Nwachukwu, on behalf of the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, formally activated the multisectoral centre.

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Multisectoral Centre Activation Details

The secretariat said the move was aimed at strengthening the multisectoral response, improving emergency response, containing the spread of the disease and preventing further infections, morbidity and mortality. The activation brings together relevant government agencies, development partners and implementing organisations to strengthen surveillance, improve case management and coordinate interventions in affected communities.

The FCT State Epidemiologist, Dr Lawal Lukman Ademola, was appointed Incident Manager to oversee the implementation of the approved Cholera Incident Action Plan through a multisectoral Incident Management System. Ademola will coordinate interventions covering disease surveillance, active case searches, laboratory diagnosis and investigations, treatment of infected persons, infection prevention and control, water, sanitation and hygiene, risk communication, community engagement, logistics and vaccination, where necessary.

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The secretariat said activities would be intensified in affected communities, while surveillance and preventive measures would be strengthened in other areas considered vulnerable to the outbreak. The activation meeting was attended by the Director of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Directorate, Dr Joyce Echoke, and representatives of the FCT Water Board. Also present were officials of the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, Jhpiego, Pro-Health International and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

Nigeria Cholera Outbreak Statistics

The activation comes as public health authorities seek to prevent further transmission of the waterborne disease, with increased movement and social activities expected during the festive period. Nigeria has continued to grapple with cholera outbreaks, with the World Health Organisation reporting 72,374 cases and 467 deaths nationwide between January 1 and September 27, 2026. The WHO has also identified inadequate access to safe water and sanitation as major factors contributing to cholera transmission in affected communities.

To reduce the risk of infection, the FCTA urged residents to drink only water from safe and reliable sources, and to boil or appropriately chlorinate water when its safety is uncertain. Residents were advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and safe water, particularly after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food, and to ensure meals are thoroughly cooked.

Public Health Advice And Reporting

The administration further urged residents to use sanitary toilet facilities, avoid open defecation, maintain clean surroundings and dispose of refuse properly. It advised residents experiencing sudden watery diarrhoea, with or without vomiting, to take oral rehydration solution immediately, where available, and seek medical attention at the nearest health facility without delay. Residents were advised to report suspected cholera cases or obtain emergency response assistance by contacting the FCT State Epidemiologist and Cholera Incident Manager, Dr Lawal Lukman Ademola, on 09084000085.

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The FCTA reaffirmed its commitment to working with relevant stakeholders and development partners to contain the outbreak. It urged residents to remain vigilant, observe preventive measures and cooperate with public health officials to curb the spread of the disease.