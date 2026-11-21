Chioma Adeleke shares maternity photos and a heartfelt message for Davido's birthday, while Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke praises the singer as his beloved nephew.

Chioma Adeleke has celebrated her husband, Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on his birthday with an emotional message and intimate maternity photos.

Sharing the throwback pregnancy pictures on her Instagram page on Saturday, November 21, 2026, Chioma expressed deep gratitude to the singer for his love and devotion to their family. Thank you for your love, for our family and all that you are. I love you, my FOREVER HOME. Happy birthday DADA, she wrote.

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The carousel of images featured tender moments between the couple, including black-and-white and soft-toned portraits showing Davido kissing Chioma's forehead and cradling her baby bump. The post quickly drew widespread reactions online, with fans, celebrities, and well-wishers flooding social media platforms to celebrate the Grammy-nominated singer on his special day and admire the couple's bond.

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Governor Adeleke Birthday Tribute

In a separate birthday message shared on his X handle on Saturday, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke also celebrated the singer, describing Davido as his beloved nephew and commending him for his remarkable achievements. I celebrate your remarkable achievements, your unwavering support for our family and your commitment to the progress of Osun State, the governor wrote. The governor also praised Davido beyond his global success in music, noting that his generosity and humanitarian spirit continue to inspire many.

Adeleke prayed for God's blessings upon the singer, wishing him greater accomplishments, good health, divine protection and many more fruitful years. May God bless you with greater accomplishments, good health, divine protection and many more fruitful years. Keep shining and making us proud. Happy birthday, David, he added.

The combined tributes from Chioma and Governor Adeleke reflect the broad affection for Davido across his family and home state as he marks another year. Fans and well-wishers continue to celebrate the Grammy-nominated singer, praising both his musical career and his philanthropic efforts. We've got the edge. Get real-time reports, breaking scoops, and exclusive angles delivered straight to your phone.

Reporter Profile Zuleihat Chatta

Don't settle for stale news. Zuleihat Chatta is a Culture and Lifestyle Reporter and Columnist with Leadership Newspaper, covering social issues, identity, community life, and everyday human experiences. She is known for calm, in-depth storytelling that goes beyond quick takes to reveal the human threads behind each story, earning her a reputation as a trusted and relatable voice on her beat.