CCTV Skips Real Madrid La Liga Match After Mbappe Mao Remarks

China's state broadcaster CCTV did not air Real Madrid's 3-0 La Liga win over Racing Santander after Kylian Mbappe's remarks about Mao Zedong, despite apologies from the player, Real Madrid and La Liga.

China's state broadcaster CCTV did not broadcast Real Madrid's La Liga match against Racing Santander on Sunday, even after an apology from French striker Kylian Mbappe over controversial remarks about late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, according to the BBC on Monday.

Real Madrid won the match 3-0, with Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande finding the net. The fixture began at 1515 GMT but was not shown on either of CCTV's two sports channels, AFP reporters saw. None of the other matches from the 11th round of La Liga have been broadcast live on public television so far. China Media Group, or CMG, which oversees CCTV, had said it moved last Monday to suspend La Liga broadcasts.

Also read La Liga: Mbappe strikes as Real Madrid beat Santander 3-0

Apologies Required For Broadcasts

CMG had also said that apologies from La Liga, Mbappe and Real Madrid were an absolute prerequisite for moving past the furore. The broadcaster has since acknowledged the apologies, according to CCTV's sports website, but it remains unclear whether talks to defuse the situation have begun, and no date has been announced for La Liga coverage to resume.

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The controversy erupted after a viral video showed Mbappe saying the funniest internet meme about him was his face photoshopped onto that of some guy, whom he described as a Chinese dictator. The remarks were reportedly made during an appearance on the French talk show The Bridge and referred to Mao. Mbappe later apologised for his ill-judged comments, admitting they had hurt many people in China and Chinese communities around the world.

La Liga said it deeply regretted the remarks, and Real Madrid also followed suit with an apology. China's foreign ministry said it took the player's apology seriously. Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said on Saturday that the club had done our part to put the controversy behind them. The incident has also reportedly led to several Chinese brands dropping Mbappe from their promotional campaigns.

China Market For European Football

China is a huge market for European football, with CCTV also carrying matches from the Premier League as well as the German, French and Italian top flights. Asked by AFP before the weekend, La Liga said Chinese television had previously shown all games live, without specifying which platforms hosted the broadcasts.

AFP journalists did find live broadcasts of matches on Migu, a digital streaming service owned by the state-owned China Mobile telecom network, including Barcelona's 6-1 win over Alaves on Saturday. Mao founded the People's Republic of China in 1949 after leading the Communist Party to victory in the civil war, and died in 1976. His rule included the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, periods associated with mass famine, political persecution and widespread violence.

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Past Sports Political Disputes

It is taboo in China to crack jokes about Mao. China has previously taken similar action against international sports organisations over political controversies. In October 2019, Chinese broadcasters suspended NBA coverage for about a year after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed support for Hong Kong protesters in a social media post. Morey later sought to clarify his remarks, saying he had listened to other perspectives and had never intended to offend Chinese fans or sponsors.

The latest dispute highlights the potential commercial consequences international sports figures and organisations can face when their public comments clash with China's political sensitivities.