Chinagate: Jigawa State Hosts Delegation from China Investors

A delegation from Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited of China visited Jigawa State, led by their president and CEO, Mr. Ren Mingyong, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Dutse. The visit aimed at exploring areas of partnership and supporting Jigawa's long-term development potential.

The governor of Jigawa State , Umar Namadi, received a delegation from Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited of China , led by their president and CEO, Mr. Ren Mingyong, during a visit to Government House, Dutse.

The delegation members included executives from major Chinese firms in the areas of electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy, agricultural machinery, construction, and industrial infrastructure. Governor Namadi appreciated the visit and described it as a continuation of the discussions initiated during the state government's recent mission to China. The visit aimed at exploring areas of partnership and supporting Jigawa's long-term development potential.

The Chinese delegation, consisting of executives from Shandong Linyi Hengtai Industrial Company, Shenzhen Langsha Automobile Company, and Yunnan Construction Investment Group, expressed their readiness to combine Chinese technology, equipment, and industrial solutions with the realities and development priorities of Jigawa State to build a prosperous future. They are expected to inspect strategic locations and investment sites within the state





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China Jigawa State Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Investors Electronic Vehicle Manufacturing Renewable Energy Agricultural Machinery Construction Industrial Infrastructure President Ren Mingyong

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