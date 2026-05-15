China-US Leaders Agree on New Vision for Strategic Stability

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed on a 'new vision' of building a 'constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability' during their meeting in Beijing. They discussed global challenges and the future of their bilateral ties, with Xi Jinping emphasizing the importance of handling the Taiwan question properly to avoid clashes and conflicts.

China's President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump yesterday agreed on a 'new vision' of building a 'constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability ,' according to an official statement.

The two leaders met in the Chinese capital for the Beijing summit, where they discussed global challenges and the future of their bilateral ties. Xi Jinping emphasized that China and the US should be 'partners, not rivals,' and that they both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. He also warned that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations and urged the US to handle it properly to avoid clashes and conflicts.

The two sides agreed to build a bilateral relationship of constructive strategic stability to provide strategic guidance for ties over the next three years and beyond. The constructive strategic stability should be a positive stability with cooperation as the mainstay, a sound stability with moderate competition, a constant stability with manageable differences, and an enduring stability with promises of peace.

Xi Jinping also emphasized the mutual benefits of economic ties between China and the US and urged the two sides to jointly sustain the good momentum that they have worked hard to create. The two leaders also discussed the Temple of Heaven, where they posed for a photo in front of the 'Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests.





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China-US Relations Strategic Stability Taiwan Question Economic Ties Mutual Benefits Constructive Strategic Stability Hall Of Prayer For Good Harvests

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