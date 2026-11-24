A Chinese court has sentenced an official surnamed Ma to death for spying for a foreign intelligence service, leaking 35 pieces of classified information in exchange for more than 1 million yuan.

A Chinese court has sentenced a ministerial-level official surnamed Ma to death for spying for a foreign country and leaking top secret information in return for payment, state-affiliated media reported.

Foreign Agent Recruited Chinese Official

The case was publicised by Gold Wall Press, a publishing company linked to China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection. Ma was recruited by an unnamed foreign intelligence service while working abroad, according to the report. An intelligence operative identified as Kailin frequently arranged meetings with Ma, initially expressing an interest in learning Chinese. Kailin gradually shifted the focus of discussions to politically sensitive topics, probing for China's operational and personnel details in another country.

Also read Nigerians Feel Economic Pinch Despite Official Inflation Slowdown

The report did not specify which countries were involved. Kailin later introduced Ma to a colleague who threatened to report his earlier disclosures to Chinese authorities if he refused to cooperate. Ma agreed to work for the foreign intelligence network and signed a cooperation agreement that included clauses on confidentiality and loyalty. He received monthly payments and a laptop intended for sending and receiving intelligence.

Advertisement

After returning to China, Ma continued to gather intelligence for the foreign agency. He used his position to extract relevant content from classified documents and materials during the day, then organised the information at home in the evenings and transmitted it overseas through espionage websites. The report said Ma stole and leaked over a hundred pieces of intelligence during that period, without specifying how, when or for how long the activity lasted. Ma was eventually apprehended.

Official Sentenced To Death For Spying

A court found that he had received more than one million yuan, equivalent to about $150,000, in exchange for 35 pieces of information, some of which were classified as top secret. The statement did not disclose when or where Ma was sentenced, or whether he had already been executed. Gold Wall Press described the case as a wake-up call.

It warned that the tactics employed by espionage and intelligence agencies are becoming increasingly cunning, including emotional manipulation, financial inducements and blackmail. The statement urged officials to remain vigilant, strengthen their loyalty to the Communist Party, protect state secrets and guard against foreign recruitment. The report referenced the YouTube channel of the Central Intelligence Agency, saying its five most-viewed videos are recruiting advertisements in Mandarin.

CIA YouTube Videos Analyzed For Recruitment

A check on the CIA YouTube channel on Tuesday revealed that the five most-viewed videos had a total of 135.7 million views. The oldest of the five, titled Safely Contacting the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, was uploaded on October 2, 2024, with over 17 million views. Screenshots from the video urged anyone willing to contact the CIA to take precautions, including choosing the type of computer, internet network and browser.

Advertisement

The instructions said the preferred way to make contact is to use a trusted non-local VPN service or the Tor network to strengthen security. It warned that without these steps, any website visited may be monitored by security or intelligence agencies or other third parties. The video advised using a VPN provider whose headquarters are not in Russia, Iran, China or any other country considered unfriendly to the United States, and choosing a VPN server outside those countries.

It added that anyone wanting to be contacted by the CIA via email must provide an address whose domain host is not in China, Iran, Russia or any other country considered unfriendly to the United States. The email address must not include personally identifying information and must not be linked to any account or device used personally. The Guardian reported that in June 2023 China expanded the definition of espionage and strengthened the investigative powers of state security authorities.

Under the revised law, relying on espionage organisations and their agents, as well as the unauthorised obtaining of documents, data, materials and items related to national security and interests, can constitute a spying offence. Recently, the Ministry of State Security and Gold Wall Press have increasingly publicised arrests and used social media, movies and comics to promote warnings about espionage. China has also expanded the legal definition of espionage to strengthen state security investigations.