China has criticized Lai Ching-te’s visit to Eswatini, accusing him of abandoning citizens after the Yilan earthquake and using taxpayer funds for a 'farcical display' of Taiwan independence. Beijing calls on nations to recognize the one-China principle.

China has strongly condemned the recent visit of Lai Ching-te, the leader of Taiwan , to Eswatini , urging the African nation and others to acknowledge the prevailing course of history and discontinue any backing of separatist movements promoting Taiwan independence.

The criticism follows Lai’s trip to Eswatini utilizing a private jet belonging to the King of Eswatini, a move Beijing views as a provocative act and a demonstration of support for those seeking to sever Taiwan from China. The timing of the visit, occurring shortly after a significant earthquake struck Taiwan’s Yilan county, has drawn particularly sharp rebuke from Chinese officials.

They accuse Lai Ching-te of prioritizing international engagement over the welfare of his constituents, alleging he hastily departed Taiwan aboard a foreign aircraft while citizens were still struggling with the earthquake’s consequences. This action, according to China, represents a misuse of public funds and a calculated attempt to present a deceptive image to the international community, furthering what they describe as the regrettable trajectory of Taiwan independence separatism.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has articulated a firm stance, emphasizing the long-established one-China principle as a cornerstone of international relations and a broadly accepted global understanding. A spokesperson for the ministry stated that Lai Ching-te’s actions, alongside those of his allies, serve only to reinforce the validity of this principle. They contend that any attempts by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to garner support from external sources or reward individuals sympathetic to their cause are ultimately destined to fail.

The spokesperson asserted that the fundamental reality of Taiwan being an integral part of China will not be altered by such maneuvers. This statement underscores China’s unwavering position on the issue and its determination to prevent any formal recognition of Taiwan as an independent entity. The ministry further highlighted the perceived hypocrisy of the DPP leadership, suggesting their actions are driven by a desire for political gain rather than genuine concern for the people of Taiwan.

They believe that the DPP’s pursuit of independence is a misguided and ultimately unsuccessful endeavor. Furthermore, China’s condemnation extends to the broader Taiwan independence movement, asserting that any attempts to mask their separatist agenda or present a different image will not succeed in escaping international censure. The spokesperson emphasized that these factions cannot rehabilitate their reputation or avoid the judgment of the global community.

This rhetoric signals China’s intention to continue exerting diplomatic pressure on countries that maintain unofficial relations with Taiwan and to actively counter any efforts to legitimize the island’s pursuit of independence. The use of strong language, such as describing Lai Ching-te’s actions as “disgraceful” and the situation as a “farcical display,” reflects the depth of China’s concern and its commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity.

The incident is likely to further strain already tense cross-strait relations and could lead to increased military posturing and diplomatic friction in the region. China views Eswatini’s willingness to host Lai Ching-te as a direct challenge to the one-China principle and a potential encouragement to other nations to reconsider their positions on Taiwan’s status.

The long-term implications of this visit remain to be seen, but it is clear that China is determined to respond forcefully and to reaffirm its claim over Taiwan





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