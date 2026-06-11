Child's Play with Lighter Sparks Residential Fire in Ilorin

A fire triggered by a child playing with a lighter damaged a residential building in Ilorin, prompting the Kwara State Fire Service to issue a safety warning to parents.

A residential property located at Number 38, Aduagbemi Street, situated behind the Uniform Company off Asa-Dam Road in Ilorin , Kwara State , became the scene of a frightening fire outbreak on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The emergency occurred around 17:08 hours, sending shockwaves through the local neighborhood. The Kwara State Fire Service was alerted and responded with utmost urgency to the scene. According to the Public Relations Officer, Hassan Adekunle, the target of the blaze was a three-bedroom flat. While the fire was potentially catastrophic and could have leveled the entire structure, the rapid response of the emergency crews ensured that the damage was contained to only one room of the apartment.

The swift action of the firefighters prevented the flames from engulfing the entire building, which would have resulted in a total loss of property and potentially endangered the lives of the residents and their neighbors. Following the containment of the blaze, preliminary investigations were conducted by the fire department to determine the exact origin and cause of the fire. The findings revealed a distressing and preventable cause: a young child had been playing with a lighter.

In a moment of innocent curiosity or mischief, the child used the lighter to ignite several pieces of paper. The small flames quickly grew as the burning paper came into contact with other nearby combustible materials within the room. By the time the residents and neighbors noticed the smoke and fire, the blaze had already escalated significantly.

However, the alarm raised by the neighbors allowed the Fire Service to arrive in time to intercept the fire before it could jump to adjoining apartments or other nearby structures in the densely populated area. This incident highlights the extreme danger that small, everyday items like lighters can pose when left within reach of unsupervised children. The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Alabi Muhammed, issued a stern and urgent warning to the public following the incident.

He emphasized that parents and guardians must take an active and vigilant role in safeguarding their homes by ensuring that matches, lighters, and other ignition sources are stored in secure, locked locations, far beyond the reach of children. Director Muhammed stressed that children often lack the cognitive ability to understand the devastating consequences of playing with fire, making adult supervision and continuous education absolutely critical for safety.

He urged that children be taught about the dangers of fire from a very young age to foster a culture of safety and prevention. Furthermore, the Director encouraged all residents of Kwara State to prioritize fire safety measures within their households. This includes the installation of smoke detectors where possible and the establishment of clear emergency exit plans to ensure everyone can escape safely during a crisis.

The fire service reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to the protection of lives and property across the state through rapid response times and sustained public enlightenment campaigns. This specific event is not an isolated case, as Ilorin has witnessed a troubling series of fire outbreaks recently.

For instance, another residential building was partially destroyed on a Sunday morning, where a room and a store were affected before firefighters could regain control. The recurrence of such incidents underscores the need for a collective effort between the government, community leaders, and the citizenry to minimize fire risks. By reporting outbreaks immediately to the emergency hotlines and adhering to basic safety protocols, residents can help the Fire Service minimize damage and prevent loss of life.

The authority continues to push for sustained public awareness campaigns to ensure that every household is equipped with the knowledge to prevent such tragic accidents from happening again





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