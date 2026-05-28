Chief Priest Unfazed by Political Defeat, Vows to Return Stronger

Nigerian socialite and nightlife entrepreneur Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Chief Priest, has reaffirmed his commitment to politics despite his recent setback at the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election. In an interview, he acknowledged the heavy online criticism that followed his defeat but views this experience as a learning curve that has given him a deeper understanding of Nigerian politics. He drew parallels with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's political journey, emphasizing the importance of patience, strategy, and long-term commitment in political success.

Nigerian socialite and nightlife entrepreneur Paschal Okechukwu , popularly known as Chief Priest , has reaffirmed his commitment to politics despite his recent setback at the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election.

In an interview on Beat FM 99.9, Chief Priest stated that his loss has not deterred him from pursuing political office in the future. He acknowledged the heavy online criticism that followed his defeat, with many questioning his decision to enter politics.

However, he views this experience as a learning curve that has given him a deeper understanding of Nigerian politics. According to him, political success is not achieved overnight but requires patience, strategy, and long-term commitment. He drew parallels with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's political journey, emphasizing that leadership ambition often necessitates years of preparation, alliances, and persistence. Chief Priest now sees the value in stepping back, restrategizing, and returning stronger.

He believes that political ambition should be sustained with consistency rather than emotion.

'President Tinubu sacrificed eight years and pushed President Buhari to go first,' he said, reflecting on the importance of patience and perseverance. Less than a week after the primary, Chief Priest released a new hit song, demonstrating his resilience and determination to continue his political journey





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Paschal Okechukwu Chief Priest Politics All Progressives Congress House Of Representatives Bola Ahmed Tinubu Political Ambition Resilience

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