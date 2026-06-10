Chief Magistrate's Vehicle Stolen from Court Premises in Umuahia

A black Toyota Corolla belonging to Chief Magistrate Mrs. Ngozi Pearl Lekwa was stolen from outside the court in Umuahia. The theft occurred on Tuesday morning and was discovered at noon. A witness reported seeing the car speeding away towards Bende Road. The police have launched an investigation and are seeking public assistance to recover the vehicle and arrest the culprits.

A black Toyota Corolla belonging to Chief Magistrate Mrs. Ngozi Pearl Lekwa of Court 2 in Umuahia , Abia State , was stolen from outside the court premises on Finbarrs Road.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m. when the magistrate parked her vehicle before proceeding to her office. She discovered the theft upon returning shortly after noon and found that the car was missing, despite still having the key in her possession. A friend later reported seeing the vehicle being driven at high speed near Market Square, with a man behind the wheel, heading towards the Bende Road axis.

The magistrate emphasized that she had not authorized anyone to use the car. In an ironic turn, she had just ordered steering locks for both her vehicles the previous day as a security measure, but the lock intended for this car had not yet been delivered. The matter has been reported to the police, and DSP Maureen Chinaka, the Abia State Police PPRO, confirmed that investigations are underway.

The police are treating the case seriously and urge the public to provide any information that could help recover the vehicle and apprehend the suspects. Authorities advise vigilance and ask that anyone with relevant information contact the nearest police station or the vehicle owner directly





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vehicle Theft Umuahia Abia State Chief Magistrate Court Premises Toyota Corolla Police Investigation Public Appeal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Army Chief Urges Banks to intensify fight against terrorism financingLieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, the Chief of Army Staff, has called on Nigeria's banking sector to strengthen efforts to disrupt terrorism financing and illicit financial flows, highlighting the sector's critical role as a line of defence in national security. During a meeting with UBA CEO Oliver Alawuba, who is also Chairman of the Body of Bank CEOs, Shaibu urged mobilisation of the entire banking industry to enhance financial surveillance and intelligence-sharing to detect and block suspicious transactions linked to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes. Additionally, the Army announced a partnership with UBA to develop mortgage and housing initiatives for military personnel, aimed at improving welfare and supporting barracks renewal. UBA reaffirmed its commitment to providing tailored financial solutions, including mortgage financing and support for infrastructure projects, as well as efficient services for soldiers on international peace operations. This collaboration reflects a growing trend of public-private partnerships to address Nigeria's complex security and welfare challenges.

Read more »

ICC suspends chief prosecutor Karim Khan over sexual misconduct allegationsThis decision is the latest development in the case that has been ongoing for two years.

Read more »

Nigeria Police Chief orders crackdown on unregistered and concealed‑number platesInspector‑General of Police Olatunji Disu directed all Commissioners of Police to intensify enforcement against vehicles lacking proper registration or with altered number plates, calling the practice unlawful, irresponsible and a threat to public safety and national security.

Read more »

White House World Cup chief defends visa ban for Somali referee, IraniansThe head of the White House Task Force for the World Cup on Tuesday defended the decision not to grant visas to a Somali referee and some support staff

Read more »