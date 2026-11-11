Chibundu Named Finalist for 2026 AMDF Journalist of the Year

Janefrances Chibundu of TheCable joins a field of finalists in the 2026 Africa Media Development Foundation awards, competing across online, print, radio, and television categories.

Janefrances Chibundu, a special correspondent for climate change at TheCable, has been announced as one of the finalists for the 2026 Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) Journalist of the Year Awards. The announcement was made on November 11, 2026, and follows a rigorous assessment of submissions across five categories.

Finalists Selected Through Rigorous Evaluation

The AMDF executive director Sekyen Dadik explained that finalists were shortlisted after a detailed review of entries in the online, print, radio, and television tracks. Candidates were assessed against strict criteria including development relevance, investigative depth, originality, research, evidence, public‑interest value, storytelling, and impact. The selection process was carried out by the AMDF board and a dedicated selection committee, chaired by Joseph Edegbo.

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Chibundu competes alongside journalists from Ethiopia and Ghana in the online category. Other online finalists include Nanji Nandang of the International Climate Information Research Network and Hammad Abdulrasheed of Ripples Nigeria. In print, the finalists list features Chima Azubuike and Daniel Ayantoye of Punch, and Sisay Sahlu Nigatu of The Reporter.

Radio and Television Finalists Highlight Diversity

Juliet Buna from Crest FM is the sole finalist in the radio category, while Nana Boakye Dankwah Yiadom of Joy News leads the television finalists. No entry was recommended for the photography category this year.

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Lifetime Achievement Award and Upcoming Ceremony

In addition to category awards, Dapo Olorunyomi, founder of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, will receive the 2026 AMDF lifetime achievement award. Sekyen Dadik noted that this award is selected exclusively by the AMDF board and honors veteran journalists who have made a transformative impact on development journalism, public discourse and ethical reporting across Africa.

Joseph Edegbo praised the quality and diversity of the submissions, stating that the committee examined the substance of each piece rather than relying on applicants' descriptions. He highlighted the committee's careful comparisons within each category to identify works that best exemplified development journalism.

Results to be Announced at Development Journalism Conference

The winners and runners‑up will be unveiled during the 10th Africa Conference on Development Journalism, scheduled to run from December 2 to 4. The event will bring together journalists, scholars and media practitioners to celebrate excellence in reporting and discuss future directions for the field across the continent.