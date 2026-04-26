Chibok School Allegedly Rejects Donations from Peter Obi, Activist Claims

Human rights activist Aisha Yesufu alleges that the management of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok, Borno State, refused donations of computers, printers, and funds from Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate. This comes amidst the ongoing tragedy of the abducted Chibok girls and raises questions about political obstruction of aid.

The deeply troubling case of the Chibok schoolgirls, abducted in 2014, continues to resonate with allegations of obstruction and political maneuvering. Aisha Yesufu , a prominent human rights activist and vocal supporter of Peter Obi , the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has publicly stated that the management of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) in Chibok, Borno State, refused donations offered by Obi.

These donations included essential resources like computers, printers, and financial aid intended to support the institution and its students – many of whom are still grappling with the trauma of the Boko Haram abduction. This rejection, according to Yesufu, isn't an isolated incident but rather a pattern of behavior exhibited by government-owned institutions towards Obi and his team.

The GGSS Chibok remains a stark symbol of the devastating impact of terrorism in Nigeria, and the continued plight of the remaining 82 girls in captivity represents a decade-long tragedy that has captured international attention. The initial abduction of 276 girls sparked the powerful #BringBackOurGirls campaign, spearheaded by figures like Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, and galvanized global advocacy for their release.

Yesufu detailed a series of attempts to provide assistance to the Chibok school, all met with resistance from the school administration and potentially, higher authorities. Following a conversation that prompted her to reflect on the challenges faced by Obi’s outreach efforts, she explained that Obi proactively offered to equip the school with computers and printers, even before being specifically requested to do so. He also proposed assessing the school’s broader needs and providing financial support.

However, the school authorities initially denied access for a direct visit and donation. Subsequent suggestions – including delivering the resources to a nearby state capital – were also rejected. A further attempt to bring students, teachers, and the principal to Abuja for a presentation of the donations was similarly blocked. Ultimately, Obi was forced to hand over the computers, printers, and monetary assistance directly to representatives of the Chibok community in Abuja, bypassing the school administration altogether.

Yesufu’s account paints a picture of deliberate obstruction, suggesting that political considerations may be hindering efforts to support the school and its students. She emphasized that Obi consistently directs his charitable efforts towards institutions where his assistance is welcomed, primarily private and missionary-run schools, due to the systemic roadblocks encountered in government-owned facilities.

This situation raises serious questions about the motivations behind the alleged rejections and the potential implications for the welfare of the Chibok schoolgirls and the broader educational system in Borno State. Yesufu’s statement, shared on the social media platform X, highlights a frustrating pattern where genuine offers of help are seemingly undermined by bureaucratic hurdles or political agendas.

She described the situation as one where “most of the charity is with coconut head,” implying a stubborn and illogical resistance to assistance. The incident underscores the complex interplay between politics, humanitarian aid, and the ongoing struggle to address the consequences of the Boko Haram insurgency. The fact that a school so deeply associated with a national tragedy would allegedly refuse assistance intended to improve the educational opportunities of its students is particularly disheartening.

It also calls for greater transparency and accountability in the management of resources allocated to schools in conflict-affected areas and a reevaluation of the processes governing external donations and support. The continued focus on the Chibok girls and the need for sustained efforts to secure their release, alongside providing adequate support to their community, remain paramount





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Chibok Girls Peter Obi Aisha Yesufu Boko Haram Nigeria Education Donations Obstruction Humanitarian Aid GGSS Chibok

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