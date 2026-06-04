Chelsea Open to Garnacho Sale as Overhaul Under Alonso Looms

Chelsea is reportedly willing to listen to offers for Alejandro Garnacho this summer after a disappointing season, as new manager Xabi Alonso plans a squad overhaul. Other potential departures include Filip Jorgensen, Axel Disasi, and one of the strikers, while key players like Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo are deemed not for sale.

Chelsea is open to selling Alejandro Garnacho this summer after the former Manchester United winger endured a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge. Once seen as one of the most promising talents at Old Trafford, Garnacho fell out of favor under former United manager Ruben Amorim.

Chelsea paid £40 million to sign the Argentina international last summer, with Garnacho hoping to revive his career at the club he has supported since childhood. However, he was largely sidelined, making only 14 Premier League starts and scoring just one goal. Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior, and Calum McFarlane all appeared to have doubts about Garnacho, who is under contract until 2032.

Nevertheless, Garnacho seems set to leave well before that, as Chelsea reportedly considers a sale ahead of the upcoming summer window, according to the Daily Mail. Chelsea is actively looking for a versatile attacker, and one factor in their willingness to listen to offers for Garnacho is his own description of his move to west London as 'incredible'.

It has been reported that the Blues are prepared to be more patient with their £52 million summer signing Jamie Gittens, whose first season at the club has been plagued by injuries. Chelsea appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager last month, and the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder will take over at the beginning of July.

Alonso is looking for two or three 'ready-made' players to strengthen his squad this summer; however, Chelsea must also sell several stars from their bloated and underperforming roster. The Daily Mail has identified Garnacho, Filip Jorgensen, Axel Disasi, and one of Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, or Nicolas Jackson as likely or possible departures. Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella have been strongly linked with summer moves, but Chelsea is not 'actively' pursuing the sale of either.

Fernandez is eager to leave amid interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid, but Chelsea would demand a staggering £120 million to part with the midfielder. The 25-year-old has frustrated Chelsea fans with several comments towards the end of the season; however, the club would be comfortable if he remained part of Alonso's squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

Chelsea holds a similar stance on the £60 million signing Cucurella, who has also been linked with Manchester City, as well as La Liga rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Players more likely to leave include Garnacho and backup goalkeeper Jorgensen, who has already expressed his desire to move on.

Chelsea signed the Denmark international for £20 million in 2024; however, he was relegated to a backup role behind No. 1 goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for much of last season, playing only six league matches. French center-back Disasi, signed by Chelsea for £38.5 million three years prior, is now available for transfer but will not return to West Ham after their relegation to the Championship.

Chelsea has also acknowledged that a striker must be sold as Jackson prepares to rejoin a squad that already features Delap and Guiu. Jackson hoped to make his loan at Bayern Munich permanent but fell short of the required number of appearances for the Bundesliga champions. The 24-year-old, who showed flashes of his potential in his first two years at Chelsea, wants assurances from Alonso about his playing time to stay at Stamford Bridge.

After Chelsea bought Delap from Ipswich Town, Jackson was loaned out, yet he is already being linked with a move after just 12 months at the club. The signing of Delap was seen as a major coup, given he was pursued by both Manchester United and Newcastle United, but the 23-year-old managed only two goals last season.

While Chelsea is open to offers for various players, the Daily Mail reports that Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian, Moises Caicedo, and Josh Acheampong are not for sale. A decision on the futures of players such as Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Andrey Santos, Mamadou Sarr, and Tosin Adarabioyo is still pending ahead of Alonso's arrival. The former Champions League winner has been tasked with improving a Chelsea team that finished 10th in the Premier League last season





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