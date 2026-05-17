Chelsea Agree to Permanent Contract with Xabi Alonso after FA Cup Defeat

Chelsea, who missed an opportunity to secure some silverware from a disappointing season at Wembley, have come to an agreement with former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager, Xabi Alonso to charge on a permanent basis. The club has explored several options to succeed Liam Rosenior, who was dismissed last month, with Alonso emerging as the leading candidate this week.

Chelsea 's caretaker coach, Calum McFarlane has informed the club's incoming permanent head coach that he will take over a squad filled with 'quality' players who have demonstrated their ' fight and heart .

' Chelsea are said to have reached an agreement with former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager, Xabi Alonso to charge on a permanent basis. The Blues missed an opportunity to secure some silverware from a disappointing season at Wembley on Saturday, as Antoine Semenyo's brilliant goal clinched victory for Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Shortly after the final whistle, it was widely reported that the Blues had come to an agreement with Xabi Alonso to assume the role at Stamford Bridge





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Chelsea Xabi Alonso Permanent Manager Win Loss Fight And Heart Performances

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