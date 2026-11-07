Chelle Names 24-Man Nigeria Squad for Tanzania AFCON Qualifiers Without Osimhen and Okoye

Eric Chelle has dropped injured striker Victor Osimhen and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from Nigeria's squad for November AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania, handing debuts to Tochukwu Nnadi, Samson Tijani and Suleiman Mubarak.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a 24-man squad for Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Tanzania, leaving out striker Victor Osimhen and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Osimhen is unavailable for the November window after picking up a knee injury in a Champions League fixture for Galatasaray against Stuttgart. Okoye, the Udinese goalkeeper, also misses out as Francis Uzoho returns to the squad. Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo complete the goalkeeping options for the crucial double-header. The squad, announced by the Nigeria Football Federation on Saturday, hands maiden invitations to Under-23 duo Samson Tijani and Suleiman Mubarak.

Also read Chelle leaves Okoye, in-form Iheanacho out of Super Eagles squad for Tanzania ties

Marseille midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi also receives his first call-up. Alhassan Yusuf and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru return after a period of absence, while Alex Iwobi and captain Wilfred Ndidi keep their places. Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka are among the midfielders omitted. In attack, Chelle retains Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Usor and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nigeria Must Win AFCON Qualifiers

Nigeria host Tanzania in Uyo on November 13 before travelling to Dar es Salaam for the return fixture on November 17. Nigeria's qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations is threatened following the shock loss to Guinea-Bissau on matchday 2, making the double-header against the Taifa Stars a must-win. Guinea-Bissau top Group L with six points after two matches, while the Super Eagles have three.

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Tanzania qualified automatically as one of the host nations of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, meaning only one team will qualify from Group L. The Super Eagles last met Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman sealed a 2-1 win in Nigeria's Group C opener in Fes two days before Christmas. Chelle has also handed recalls to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Yusuf Alhassan, Samson Tijani and Suleiman Mubarak.

Nigeria AFCON Squad Full List

Captain Wilfred Ndidi remains, but Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka are omitted. The defensive list includes Bruno Onyemaechi, Ola Aina, Benjamin Fredrick, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Abdullahi Bewene. Midfielders named are Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Yusuf Alhassan, Tochukwu Nnadi, Samson Tijani, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Suleiman Mubarak. The forwards are Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Usor and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nigeria will seek maximum points from both legs to revive their qualification hopes. Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England). Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford, England); Semi Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor, Turkey); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Abdullahi Bewene (Banik Ostrava, Czechia).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympique Marseille, France); Samson Tijani (FK Podbrezova, Slovakia); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy); Mubarak Suleiman (Slavia Prague, Czechia). Forwards: Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry City, England); Akor Adams (Venezia, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Ajax, Netherlands); Moses Usor (LASK, Austria).