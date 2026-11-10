Chelle Delegates Olympic Eagles To Assistants For DR Congo Qualifiers

Eric Sekou Chelle hands over Olympic Eagles duties to Deniran Ortega and Bright Ozebagbe ahead of critical 2027 AFCON and 2028 Olympics qualifiers against DR Congo.

Nigeria U-23 head coach Eric Sekou Chelle has officially handed over command of the Olympic Eagles to his assistants, Deniran Ortega and Bright Ozebagbe. This strategic delegation occurs as the team prepares for a pivotal two-legged 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying tie against DR Congo. The move clarifies how the Malian tactician will manage his dual roles with the Super Eagles and the Olympic Eagles simultaneously.

Chelle Focuses On Super Eagles Duties

Chelle assumed charge of Nigeria's U-23 team alongside his senior national side role in June 2026. Both squads face critical qualifying fixtures this November that require intense focus. The Super Eagles must continue their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Tanzania during the same period. Meanwhile, the Olympic Eagles are locked in a two-legged battle with DR Congo that will determine their future in continental competitions.

Also read Eric Chelle Leaves U23 Camp for Super Eagles Duties

With the Super Eagles set to travel to Uyo for their match against Tanzania, Chelle has left the Olympic Eagles' closed training camp in Ikenne. He joined the senior squad in Uyo, leaving full responsibility for the U-23 preparations to his technical assistants. This decision resolves concerns about how he would divide his attention between two high-stakes assignments in a short timeframe.

Ortega And Ozebagbe Take Tactical Lead

Deniran Ortega is expected to take the lead in overseeing the team's technical direction and daily preparations. The arrangement was confirmed by Niyi Busari, the Olympic Eagles Media Officer, during an interview on News Central TV. Busari stated that Chelle had entrusted the U-23 squad to Ortega and Ozebagbe well in advance of the DR Congo fixtures.

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Chelle was initially involved in the camp at the Remo Stars facility but reportedly stepped back during the final week of the training programme. He only made periodic appearances to provide tactical corrections before departing for the senior team duties. The assistants now have full autonomy to manage the squad's final preparations ahead of the trip to DR Congo.

Under the supervision of Ortega and Ozebagbe, the Olympic Eagles are expected to abandon Chelle's familiar diamond formation. The team is likely to adopt a 4-3-3 system that differs from the setup Chelle implemented during earlier training sessions. This tactical shift aims to maximize the strengths of the current squad composition under the new interim leadership structure.

Squad Composition And Player Selection Strategy

Chelle has already integrated several Olympic Eagles players into the Super Eagles squad for October's international friendly against Russia. He informed these players during that period that most would return to the U-23 setup for the upcoming qualifiers. This seamless transition ensures that key talents remain available for both national teams without disrupting preparation cycles.

Niyi Busari detailed the specific strategy behind the squad selection, emphasizing a strong home-based presence in defense. The coach wants a defensive line and goalkeeping corps composed primarily of NPFL players to handle the physical demands of African football. From the seven defenders, three are home-based while four are foreign-based. Two goalkeepers are from the NPFL and one is foreign-based.

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Conversely, the midfield and attack will feature predominantly foreign-based players expected to provide technical quality and creativity. Busari noted that this hybrid approach balances physical resilience with technical excellence. The home-based contingent is scheduled to depart Nigeria today, while foreign-based players will link up in Lubumbashi before the first-leg encounter.

High Stakes For Continental And Olympic Qualification

The two-legged contest against DR Congo determines Nigeria's path to the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Success in this tie is vital for maintaining the nation's dominance in African youth football. The competition carries immense weight as it serves as the qualifying tournament for the men's football event at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Advancing to the 2027 AFCON final tournament is not just a continental achievement but a gateway to Olympic glory. The Olympic Eagles must secure their place in Egypt to keep their hopes of competing in Los Angeles alive. The pressure falls heavily on Ortega and Ozebagbe to ensure the team remains on course despite the head coach's absence.

Friday's first-leg encounter in DR Congo will set the tone for the entire qualifying campaign. The Nigerian squad must overcome significant travel challenges and hostile away conditions to secure a positive result. The assistants must execute the tactical plan effectively to compensate for the lack of Chelle's direct presence on the sidelines during the critical matches.