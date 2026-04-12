Chariot Resources Secures Key Approvals, Advances Lithium Acquisition in Nigeria

Australian firm Chariot Resources Limited has received approvals for the transfer of six lithium mining licenses in Nigeria, marking a significant step towards acquiring a majority stake in C&C Minerals Limited. This move signals the company's entry into the Nigerian lithium sector and accelerates its exploration and development plans, with the aim of making large-scale discoveries and contributing to the global energy transition.

April 12, 2026 8:17 pm Petalite, also known as petalite or castorite, is a crucial mineral in the extraction of lithium, a vital component for the battery industry. Chariot Resources Limited, an Australian company, has announced a significant step forward in its venture into Nigeria 's burgeoning lithium sector. The company has secured approvals for the transfer of six lithium mining licenses, a move that is poised to accelerate its operations in the country.

The approvals, granted by the relevant regulatory bodies, pave the way for Chariot to acquire a substantial interest in C&C Minerals Limited, a Nigerian entity, and marks a crucial milestone in its ambition to tap into Nigeria's lithium resources. The licenses encompass a mix of exploration and small-scale mining interests across various projects, setting the stage for focused exploration and development activities.\The approvals cover four exploration licenses and two small-scale mining licenses formerly held by Continental Lithium Limited, which are now undergoing transfer to C&C Minerals. These licenses span exploration assets located across the Fonlo and Gbugbu projects, in addition to small-scale mining interests associated with the Saki project. The announcement indicates that these approvals are a major stride in finalizing Chariot's acquisition of the Nigerian lithium portfolio. This progress is a key condition for Chariot to obtain a 66.667% stake in C&C Minerals, under the terms of the share sale agreement announced in July 2025 and the variation deed announced in December 2025. The remaining administrative requirements and documentation are standard to finalize the transfers. This regulatory progress significantly reduces the risk associated with Chariot's acquisition of the Nigerian lithium portfolio. Upon completion of the deal, Chariot is slated to hold a 66.7 percent interest in C&C Minerals, with Continental Lithium retaining a 33.3 percent stake. Further, four additional licenses are awaiting approval from the MCO, including three exploration licenses at the Saki project and one at the Iganna project.\Lanre Afebuameh, president and vice-chairman of Continental Lithium, highlighted that these approvals strengthen the alignment with regulatory bodies, thereby facilitating systematic exploration programs at Fonlo and Gbugbu. Shanthar Pathmanathan, executive chairman and managing director of Chariot, expressed that these approvals represent a momentous achievement for the company and the global lithium sector. Chariot’s primary objective is to make large-scale discoveries in Nigeria, and the company intends to employ modern exploration methods to gather high-quality technical data and identify drill-ready targets throughout the undrilled portfolio. Furthermore, Chariot is in discussion with potential offtake and asset-level funding partners to accelerate drilling activities, as well as the restart and development of small-scale mining operations. Chariot anticipates the completion of the full acquisition process by May 2026, subject to the fulfillment of remaining prerequisites and shareholder approvals. Aluko & Oyebode, a local law firm, served as the Nigerian legal advisor to Chariot on this transaction. The firm provided a comprehensive range of legal services including due diligence, transaction structuring, preparation of mineral title transfer agreements, and advisory services concerning regulatory approvals, investment protection, financing arrangements, and corporate authorizations. This transaction underscores Nigeria's increasing importance as a destination for investment in rare earth and critical minerals, given the critical role of lithium in the global energy transition, especially in battery storage and electric vehicle technologies





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