Channels TV Crowned Television Station of the Year at Nigeria Broadcasting Awards

Channels Television wins the coveted Television Station of the Year award at the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards, marking another milestone in its history of excellence and cementing its position as a leading broadcaster in Nigeria. The awards ceremony also celebrated the achievements of individuals and organizations across the industry.

Channels Television, a prominent Nigerian broadcaster, added another prestigious award to its collection on Wednesday, solidifying its position as a leading force in the nation's media landscape. The station was recognized as the Television Station of the Year at the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), organized by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

This recent accolade is a testament to Channels TV's consistent excellence, building upon its record of 16 previous wins for Best Television Station of the Year at the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA). The awards ceremony, held in Abuja, highlighted the achievements of various media professionals and organizations across different categories, showcasing the diverse talent and dedication within the Nigerian broadcasting industry. The night was a celebration of excellence, with Channels TV taking center stage, further cementing its reputation for delivering high-quality programming and impactful journalism.\The event also honored Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group, with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the broadcasting sector. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping Channels Television into a media powerhouse. The TNBA ceremony not only acknowledged individual talents but also recognized the collective efforts of various media organizations. In the television category, TVC secured the award for Best Television Station – News (English Language), while NTA Hausa was honored as the Best Television Station – News (Indigenous Language). Arise News' Ovieteme George was named Reporter of the Year, with Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi from TVC News and Dapo Adegboye from News Central winning the Newscaster of the Year and Presenter of the Year awards, respectively. Additionally, the event celebrated outstanding productions, with Money Line With Nancy from AIT winning Best Television Show (English Language) and Trust TV's The Last Cotton Factory In Funtua receiving the award for Best Television Production In Documentary/Feature – (English Language). NDNTV's Agbarha Warri Kingdom was recognized for the Best Special Documentary/Feature on Culture and Tradition – (English Language), while News Central’s National Stadium Surulere won Best Television Station – Original Production In Business /Drama/ Sports (English Language), and WAP TV’s Superstory won the award for Best Television Station – Original Production in Business/Drama/ Sports (Indigenous Language).\The radio segment of the awards equally recognized excellence in broadcasting. Eko FM emerged as a top performer, securing the awards for Radio Station of the Year and Best Radio Station – News (English Language). Gbenga Balogun and Titilayo Adeaga, both from Eko FM, were honored as Newscaster of the Year and Reporter of the Year, respectively. Sports Tackle, a program from Eko FM, also won the Best Radio Station – Original Production In Business/Drama/Sports (English Language). Koffi Bartels of Nigeria Info FM was named Presenter of the Year, while Calabar Gyels of Wazobia FM won Best Radio Show (Indigenous Language). Hit FM’s Top 10 Countdown and FRCN’s The New Order received the awards for Best Radio Show (English) and Best Radio Documentary (English), respectively. The awards also acknowledged outstanding productions in indigenous languages, with Awari Otun – Adaba FM winning Best Radio Production In Documentary/Feature (Indigenous Language) and Radio Lagos being recognized as the Best Radio Station – News (Indigenous Language). The awards also featured special recognitions for influential figures who have played important roles in the broadcast industry. Several veteran broadcasters, including former NTA and VON Directors-General, were honored for their achievements. The event also acknowledged the contributions of prominent figures in the media industry, including current and former government officials, and posthumously recognized the legacy of industry pioneers like High Chief Raymond Dokpesi. Corporate entities such as DAAR Communications Plc, MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Desmins Broadcasting (DITV), and Voice of Nigeria were also acknowledged for their contributions. The TNBA served as a platform to celebrate the vibrant and evolving nature of the Nigerian broadcasting industry, highlighting the creativity, dedication, and impact of the professionals and organizations shaping the nation's media landscape





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