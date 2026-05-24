Champions Prepare for History-Making Finals at WTT Contender Lagos

Anders Lind of Denmark and Honoka Hashimoto of Japan are one victory away from becoming the first players to retain the men's and women's singles titles, respectively, at the WTT Contender Lagos. Since the tournament's inception in 2023, no player has ever defended a title back-to-back.

Anders Lind of Denmark and Honoka Hashimoto of Japan are just one victory away from becoming the first players to retain the men's and women's singles titles, respectively, at the WTT Contender Lagos.

Since the tournament's inception in 2023, no player has ever defended a title back-to-back. Lind, who lifted the men's singles crown in 2025 after defeating Croatia's Tomislav Pucar, returns to Lagos for the third time and is on the brink of becoming the first male player in the tournament's history to claim consecutive singles titles.

Standing in Lind's way is Oh Junsung of Korea Republic, who made his maiden appearance in Lagos and already made waves with his impressive 3-1 semi-final win over India's Manush Shah. Hashimoto, on the other hand, seeks to become the first female player to achieve back-to-back triumphs after stunning the field in her debut last year.

Meanwhile, Odo, the tournament's top seed, upstaged fellow Japanese star Hitomi Sato in the women's semi-final. The women's final promises a clash of styles as Hashimoto's defensive resilience faces off against Odo's attacking precision. For both players, it is a chance to carve their names into history





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WTT Contender Lagos Champions And History Anders Lind Honoka Hashimoto Anders Lind Of Denmark Honoka Hashimoto Of Japan Odo Hashimoto Retention Of Titles

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