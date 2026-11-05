Champion Breweries Returns to ART X Lagos for Second Year with Expanded Beverage Portfolio

Champion Breweries Plc is supporting ART X Lagos 2026 for the second consecutive year, showcasing an expanded beverage portfolio and sponsoring ART X Live! as the fair marks its 11th edition under the theme A New Chapter, A New Decade.

Champion Breweries Plc is showcasing its expanded beverage portfolio at ART X Lagos 2026, returning for the second consecutive year as a partner of one of the continent's foremost celebrations of contemporary art and culture.

Champion Brands Showcases Expanded Portfolio

The 11th edition of the fair runs from November 5 to 8, 2026 in Lagos. This year's fair is themed A New Chapter, A New Decade, exploring how Africa's cultural traditions continue to inspire new artistic expressions and shape a new generation of creatives. The theme also resonates with Champion, which is building on its established brewing heritage as it expands into new beverage categories and markets across Africa.

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Champion Brands is bringing its diverse beverage portfolio into the fair, including Champion Lager, Champ Malt, Bullet Black ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage, Bullet Blue energy drink, Harmattan Vodka Soda, Eclat No Sugar Co. and Bitter botanical sparkling drinks. The drinks will be available at the Champion Brands Lounge, an interactive space where visitors can unwind between exhibitions and connect with fellow art enthusiasts.

Speaking on the partnership, Group Chief Executive Officer of Evercorp Industries and Director of Champion Breweries, Eric Idiahi, described culture as a powerful expression of identity. Culture is one of the most powerful ways we express who we are, where we come from and what we aspire to become, he said. It lives in our art and music, but also in the everyday experiences we share.

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Eric Idiahi On Culture And Business Roles

Idiahi added that businesses have a role to play in supporting the creative people and platforms that keep those expressions alive, while helping create opportunities for new audiences to discover and participate in them. The partnership reflects Champion's continued commitment to celebrating African creativity, culture and shared experiences.

A significant milestone in Champion's expansion was the acquisition of the Bullet brand portfolio, which strengthened the group's presence in ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and energy drinks and expanded its commercial footprint across 14 African markets. The development reflects Champion's transformation from an established Nigerian brewing company into a diversified beverage business. Beyond the visual arts, Champion's partnership also extends into music through ART X Live! , the fair's flagship music and visual art experience, taking place on Saturday, November 7.

Bullet Brand Partners With ART X Live

Bullet will be the featured partner brand for the evening, which will showcase a new generation of African musical voices, including Kunmie, Lulu and Taves. Curated by Lanre Masha, the programme celebrates artists drawing on the continent's musical traditions while introducing contemporary sounds and creative expressions. ART X Live! begins at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7.

The partnership underscores the growing importance of corporate support for Africa's creative ecosystem, where art, music and cultural innovation provide opportunities for talent development, audience engagement and economic growth. As ART X Lagos enters a new decade, Champion Brands' continued participation reinforces its evolving identity as a beverage business committed to cultural relevance and consumer connection. The Champion Brands Lounge will welcome visitors from November 6 to 8, while the fair itself opens on November 5.

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The four-day event brings together artists, collectors, cultural enthusiasts and creative industry stakeholders for artistic expression, music and cultural engagement.