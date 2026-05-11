Challenges and Triumphs of Mamae Spices: A Nigerian Food Production Company

The founders of Mamae Spices share their experiences of starting a food production company in Nigeria, the challenges they faced, and the triumphs they achieved.

To run a business in Nigeria, especially a production business, you have to be prepared to be the craziest person in the room. To run a food production company in Nigeria, you have to be ready to completely lose your mind” – Mamae founders.

These are the questions we asked the founders of Mamae Spices: Osadebe Obinwanne Chukwuanugo “Anugo Osadebe”, Christian Brain Okoli, Obieze Stacey, and Ihenacho Ikechukwu Bennett. When we discovered that condiments can actually serve as a solution to a lot of health challenges that can be avoided through food. Over 70% of the condiments sold in the African market are largely inorganic, and these ingredients are harmful to our health in the long run.

The health risk conditions include metabolic diseases, inflammation and hypertension. Our marketing approach emphasises on nutrition and healthy living and we are curating a movement that celebrates everyday cooking, empowers local farmers and distributors, and shifts Africa’s seasoning culture toward a more conscious, sustainable future





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mamae Spices Nigerian Food Production Company Food Production Business Health Challenges Condiments Marketing Approach Nutrition And Healthy Living Sustainable Future African Seasoning Culture Health Risk Conditions Metabolic Diseases Inflammation Hypertension Tight Systems Adequate Security Compliance-By-Design Approach Regulatory Standards Pilot Sales Consumer Testing Distributor Onboarding Brand Building Experienced Consultants Regulators Recruitment Company Trust Expertise Shared Values Local Sourcing Cultural Food Standards Small Pilot Runs Accountability Over 5 000 Kitchens Tremendous Sales

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adewole Adebayo Emerges as SDP's 2027 Presidential Candidate, Aims to Rescue Nigeria from ChallengesAdewole Adebayo, a lawyer and media entrepreneur, has been chosen as the Social Democratic Party's (SDP) presidential candidate for 2027. In a statement, he expressed gratitude to his supporters and party members, stating his ambition to rescue Nigeria from hunger, homelessness, joblessness, insecurity, and leadership failure.

Read more »

Student Dies in suspected insecticide ingestion, facing depression and financial challenges, at his off-campus residenceA news article about a student's death in a suspected insecticide ingestion, who was reportedly battling depression and financial challenges. The suspicious death of a student, Olaniyi, in his off-campus residence is linked to the consumption of a toxic agricultural insecticide, sniper.

Read more »

Traffic Gridlock Worsens in Mararaba, Abuja Outskirt, with Demolished Bridge Adding to Commuters' ChallengesThe densely populated area of Mararaba serves as a gateway for civil servants and business owners from the Federal Capital Territory, contributing to its reputation as having one of the busiest road channels. The demolition of the Mararaba Bridge and ongoing construction of the Abuja-Keffi Expressway have left commuters with a challenging situation.

Read more »

Federal Government Directs MNOs to Address Network Challenges, Warns Regulatory Sanctions in Case of Failure to Improve Service QualityThe Federal Government has directed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the country to address all network challenges and improve service quality. If not met, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will impose regulatory sanctions.

Read more »