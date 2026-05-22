Chaired Institute of Stockbrokers Confirms International Academic Conference in Africa - Gov Biodun Oyebanji and University Founder Afe Babalola

African capital markets must drive the continent's economic transformation through infrastructure financing, enterprise growth, and sustainable development. The conference brought together academics, regulators, investors, policymakers and capital market operators to explore ways to strengthen Africa's financial ecosystem, promote sustainable finance, and mobilize long-term investment for economic development.

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji and Founder of Afe Babalola University Afe Babalola have commended the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers for its maiden International Academic Conference.

The conference, themed 'Capital Markets, Sustainable Finance and Economic Transformation in Africa', brought together academics, regulators, investors, policymakers and capital market operators to explore ways of strengthening Africa's financial ecosystem, promoting sustainable finance, and mobilising long-term investment for economic development. Governor Oyebanji highlighted Ekiti State's infrastructure financing model, including its N32.5bn, 20-year infrastructure bond issued in April 2025 to fund a 17.84-kilometre dual carriageway toll road project. Director-General Emomotimi Agama urged African academics to deepen research collaboration with regulators.

Earlier, Fiona Ahimie, the 14th President and Chairman of the Council of the CIS, described the conference as a landmark initiative to strengthen academia-industry collaboration and advance sustainable finance and innovation across Africa





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Capital Market Infrastructure Financing Enterprise Growth Sustainable Development Afe Babalola University Ekiti State

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