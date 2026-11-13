CETPower partners EKO170 as 2027 Lagos cycling race returns on January 10

CETPower has been named a major partner of the 2027 EKO170 cycling event in Lagos, which returns on Sunday, January 10, 2027, with 170km and 94.5km races starting and finishing in Victoria Island.

CETPower has been named a major partner of the 2027 EKO170 cycling event as organisers step up preparations for the second edition of the endurance race scheduled to be held in Lagos on January 10.

The partnership sees CETPower join the event organised by the Dynastar Sports and Education Foundation, which will bring cyclists together for a combination of competitive endurance riding and recreational participation. The 2027 edition will feature two categories: the 170km Gran Fondo and the 94.5km Medio Fondo, providing different levels of challenge for cyclists expected to participate in the event.

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CETPower Supports EKO170 Event Route

Both races will start and finish in Victoria Island, with the proposed route extending towards Epe before returning to the starting point. Participants in the shorter Medio Fondo will turn back earlier along the shared route. CETPower's involvement as a major partner is expected to support various aspects of the event's organisation, including preparations, coordination and the overall experience of riders and spectators.

The announcement marks a further step in preparations for the January edition, building on the inaugural event held in 2026. While the 170km Gran Fondo will provide a competitive endurance test for participants, the 94.5km Medio Fondo will offer a shorter alternative for cyclists who wish to take part without competing for podium positions.

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The two categories are designed to accommodate different levels of cycling experience and endurance, while allowing participants to share in the atmosphere of the event and its finish-line celebrations. Organisers have called on cycling clubs and individual riders from across Nigeria and beyond to register for the event. Spectators are also expected to turn out to support participants along the route.

Lagos Cycling Event Returns January 2027

The event returns to Lagos on Sunday, January 10, 2027, bringing riders together for an endurance challenge and a celebration of cycling and community. CETPower's partnership contributes to the work required to bring the event to life, from preparations and coordination to the experience of riders and supporters. Together, the two distances give cyclists different ways to take part in the same event and share the finish-line experience.

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