CentreSGD Warns Election Violence Threatens 2027 Nigerian Elections

CentreSGD reports 70 election attacks and 27 deaths in 2026, warning that rising violence and fear could suppress voter turnout ahead of the January and February 2027 polls.

CentreSGD has issued a stark warning that escalating violence against political candidates and supporters is actively undermining the credibility of the upcoming 2027 general elections. The organization disclosed that 70 physical election-related attacks were recorded across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory between 1st January and 27th October 2026. These incidents resulted in 27 deaths across 20 separate events, signaling a dangerous trend as campaigns gather pace.

Record Violence and Casualties in 2026

The executive director of CentreSGD, Theresa Chigozirim Odinkalu-Okoro, released a statement highlighting the systemic threat posed by the rising wave of intimidation and physical attacks on political actors. She emphasized that routine campaign activities, including flag-offs, party meetings, and political gatherings, have increasingly become high-risk events for participants.

Also read CentreSGD Warns Political Violence Threatens Nigeria's 2027 Elections

The data cited by CentreSGD drew from the CLEEN Foundation's Election Security Threat Assessment, which documented the specific incidents of violence. This report serves as a critical baseline for understanding the security landscape leading up to the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for 16 January 2027, with governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections following on 6 February 2027.

Survey Data Shows Widespread Voter Fear

Public sentiment regarding election security has deteriorated significantly, according to Yiaga Africa's National Voting Intentions Survey conducted in September 2026. The survey found that 61 per cent of Nigerians feared that violence could prevent them from voting. This fear is even more pronounced in the North-East, where the figure rises to 78 per cent.

Advertisement

While 84 per cent of Nigerians indicated they were likely or very likely to vote in 2027, 83 per cent stated that improved security would make them more likely to participate. However, there is a concerning demographic divide, as only 40 per cent of young respondents were very likely to vote compared to 64 per cent of Nigerians aged 61 and above. CentreSGD expressed concern that fear-driven withdrawal from the electoral process could disproportionately affect young people, women, and persons with disabilities.

Specific Incident Targets and Locations

The centre listed several high-profile incidents that illustrate the breadth of the violence. In Enugu, supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress were reportedly attacked at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on 10 October. Shots were also fired outside the party's state secretariat during its governorship campaign flag-off, leaving one supporter reportedly dead.

Further incidents included attacks on All Progressives Congress campaign convoys in Malumfashi and Yankara in Katsina State on October 28 and 31, respectively. On 30 October, the African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and his entourage were attacked at a restaurant in Ado-Ekiti.

In Sokoto, the All Democratic Congress governorship candidate alleged that personnel of state-owned security outfits attacked his convoy near the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport. Additionally, Amnesty International Nigeria condemned attacks on ADC campaign convoys, including that of presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, in Kebbi State on 5 November.

Advertisement

Demands for Accountability and Security Plans

Theresa Chigozirim Odinkalu-Okoro stressed that while some allegations were disputed by the parties and authorities concerned, CentreSGD does not pronounce on culpability but demands thorough investigations. She noted that arrests announced by the police in connection with the Katsina and Ekiti incidents should lead to transparent prosecutions where evidence warrants.

The center also raised concerns over reported presidential campaign billboard permit fees of up to N200 million in Abia State and N150 million in Enugu, Kogi, and Cross River states. The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has separately warned of shrinking political space and abuse of incumbency.

CentreSGD called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to conduct prompt, transparent, and non-partisan investigations into all election-related attacks. The organization urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to publish a threat-based national election security plan. They also called on state governments to guarantee equal and transparent access to public facilities and campaign permits for all political parties.

The center concluded that elections should be a contest of ideas and popular mandate, not a test of physical force or armed coercion. They urged party leaders and candidates to publicly condemn violent rhetoric and enforce internal discipline to ensure peace commitments become enforceable obligations for party members.