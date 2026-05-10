Central Working Committee, APC, and Local Leaders Endorse Noheem Adams for Governor in E.I.L.A.

Obafemi Hamzat and Noheem Adams attended a rally in Eti-Osa, Lagos, in support of the governorship hopeful. The Central Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, attended by Engr. Murphy Adetoro, an expert in Governance Advisory Council, declared 'no vacancy' at the presidency and the House of Assembly while supporting Hamzat as successor to the current governor. The committee expressed support for Hamzat as governor of Lagos in 2027, with an expected victory in the primaries. Commending the crowd, Adetoro said they had all previously written to the party endorsing Noheem Adams and reported support for Tinubu. Some leaders also attended to write to the APC leadership in Lagos endorsing their candidate.

Governorship hopeful Obafemi Hamzat and a member of the State House of Assembly, Noheem Adams attended a rally in Eti-Osa , Lagos , in advance of the forthcoming elections.

The Central Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) confirmed 'no vacancy' at the presidency and the House of Assembly while endorsing Hamzat as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's successor. The committee also expressed support for Hamzat to succeed Tinubu as Lagos governor in 2027. Traditional rulers, traditional rulers, and APC ward chairmen attended the rally to adopt Adams as the party's consensus in the area





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Central Working Committee Of APC All Progressives Congress Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Obafemi Hamzat Noheem Adams Local Leaders Eti-Osa Expressing Support Lagos Presidency House Of Assembly

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