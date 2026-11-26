The Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed an acting Chief Executive Officer for Keystone Bank following the March 2026 recapitalisation deadline, reassuring stakeholders that banking services remain stable and secure.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has officially appointed an acting Chief Executive Officer to lead Keystone Bank, replacing Hassan Imam. This leadership change occurs amidst continued uncertainty regarding the bank's regulatory status following the March 2026 recapitalisation deadline. The move signals ongoing scrutiny by the apex bank over financial institutions that have not yet fully clarified their compliance with new capital requirements.

Leadership Transition Details

The appointment takes effect from November 26, 2026, according to a statement signed by the CBN's Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Michael Akuka. The apex bank stated that the appointment was made under the powers conferred on it by the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020. This legal framework provides the central bank with its mandate to promote a safe, sound, and stable financial system across the nation.

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However, the CBN did not disclose the reason for Imam's exit, how long Mohammed would serve in an acting capacity, or when a substantive chief executive would be appointed. The lack of specific details regarding the duration of this interim leadership has left many industry observers questioning the future trajectory of the bank's management structure.

Regulatory Context and Timeline

The development comes about eight months after the March 31, 2026 deadline for banks to meet the CBN's new minimum capital requirements. Since the deadline elapsed, the apex bank has yet to publicly clarify the recapitalisation status of Keystone Bank and other lenders whose positions have remained a subject of interest in the banking sector. This prolonged silence has contributed to market speculation about potential regulatory sanctions or strategic interventions.

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Stakeholder Assurance and Operations

The CBN sought to reassure customers and other stakeholders, saying Keystone Bank remained fully operational. It confirmed that banking services would continue without disruption, aiming to prevent any panic or loss of confidence among the public. This assurance is critical in an environment where trust is the foundation of financial stability and where rumors of bank failures can have severe economic repercussions.

The central bank also assured depositors that their funds remained safe. It added that it was committed to protecting depositors' interests and maintaining stability in the banking sector. By explicitly stating that depositors' assets are secure, the CBN aims to mitigate any potential run on the bank or broader contagion effects that could arise from regulatory uncertainty. This proactive communication strategy is designed to maintain market confidence despite the underlying operational ambiguities.

Implications for the Banking Sector

This appointment highlights the central bank's willingness to intervene directly when regulatory compliance is in question. The situation at Keystone Bank serves as a case study for other lenders who may face similar challenges in meeting the new capital adequacy norms. Investors and financial analysts are closely watching to see whether the CBN will impose stricter measures or allow more time for compliance. The acting leadership's ability to navigate these regulatory pressures will be a key factor in determining the bank's long-term viability and its relationship with the central bank in the coming months.