The Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity calls for stricter sanctions and mandatory assessments of all federal entities after 17 of 21 ministries failed the 2026 Fiscal Responsibility Index benchmark.

The Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity has issued a stern call for mandatory fiscal accountability assessments across all Nigeria n government bodies. This urgent demand follows the publication of the 2026 Fiscal Responsibility Index by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission. The new data reveals a systemic failure in public resource management among federal institutions.

Low Compliance Scores Trigger Reform Calls

Executive Director Umar Yakubu confirmed that seventeen of the twenty-one institutions assessed fell below the fifty percent benchmark. This significant shortfall raises serious concerns about transparency and adherence to fiscal regulations in the public sector. The Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity commended the Fiscal Responsibility Commission for publishing this evidence-based benchmarking report.

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Mandatory Participation for All Government Bodies

The Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity argues that participation in these accountability assessments must be compulsory under the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007. While thirty federal ministries initially expressed interest, only twenty-one ultimately participated in the assessment. Statutory compliance should not be optional for any federal Ministry, Department, or Agency.

Focus On Revenue-Generating Enterprises

Future assessments must prioritize revenue-generating agencies, parastatals, and government-owned enterprises. Historically, severe cases of fiscal irresponsibility occur within these high-spending entities rather than core ministries. Leaving these specialized agencies out of the assessment creates a major blind spot in Nigeria's fiscal accountability framework.

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Strengthening Enforcement And Sanctions

The Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity recommends raising the compliance threshold to between seventy and seventy-five percent. Current enforcement powers are limited to investigations, which rarely yield tangible penalties. The Center calls for stronger sanctions against institutions that repeatedly violate financial regulations to ensure accountability.

Remediation Plans For Underperformers

Identifying that only four ministries met the fifty percent threshold is only the first step toward reform. The Fiscal Responsibility Commission, alongside the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, must institute mandatory turnaround frameworks. Targeted capacity-building and strict timelines for corrective action are essential to prevent low scores from becoming normalized.