The Create That Change Development Initiative launches the Girl Seen Project in Abuja schools to fight child marriage and gender bias, funded by Global Affairs Canada and ActionAid Nigeria.

The Create That Change Development Initiative ( CDDI) identified poverty, harmful cultural practices, and insufficient parental awareness as primary drivers of child marriage and gender-based violence across Nigeria. Sharon Ayeni, the executive director of CDDI, announced these findings on Wednesday during the rollout of the Girl Seen Project assembly in Abuja. The organization emphasized that economic hardship often compels parents to marry off daughters, effectively stripping them of educational rights and future financial independence.

Girl Seen Project Implementation Strategy

The Girl Seen Project represents a strategic intervention funded by Global Affairs Canada in direct collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria. Its core objective is to empower young girls to assume leadership positions while dismantling cultural narratives that restrict their academic and professional trajectories. By targeting the root causes of gender inequality, the initiative seeks to transform classroom dynamics and promote equitable opportunities for all students.

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Sharon Ayeni stated that the project aims to eradicate both conscious and unconscious biases that suggest girls are incapable of academic or leadership success. The initiative works directly with teachers and pupils to reshape perceptions, demonstrating that girls can excel as scientists, mathematicians, and professionals without being limited by their gender. This approach ensures that educational environments become spaces where ambition and capability are recognized regardless of sex.

Addressing Gender Bias in Primary Schools

Currently, the Girl Seen Project is active in two schools within the Apo district of Abuja, focusing on primary education levels. The program explicitly involves boys to address issues such as bullying, harassment, and discriminatory behavior among peers. Sharon Ayeni clarified that gender equality is not about favoring one group but ensuring both sexes have equal opportunities to learn, participate, and lead in society.

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Mamayi Bala, an assistant headteacher at the LEA Nomadic Primary School in Dutse Garki, confirmed that the program has significantly improved pupil understanding of equal treatment. The school has established a dedicated gender assembly and integrated awareness activities into its regular timetable. This structural change ensures that lessons on equality continue to resonate with students even after the initial interventions by the non-governmental organizations conclude.

Government Support and Future Expansion

Mamayi Bala emphasized the importance of the message that capabilities are not defined by gender, noting that whatever a man can do, a girl can equally do. She urged the organizers to extend the campaign to other schools and communities across the region. Her testimony highlights the potential for wider acceptance of gender equality principles within the broader Nigerian educational system.

Sharon Ayeni called upon the federal government to support the initiative and expand its reach to more primary and secondary schools throughout the Federal Capital Territory. By scaling the program, the CDDI hopes to create a sustainable model for eradicating gender bias and protecting girls from early marriage and violence. The collaboration between local educators and international funding agencies demonstrates a committed approach to long-term social change.