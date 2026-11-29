The Centre for Democracy and Development warns that the State Police Bill needs stricter safeguards to prevent political abuse and human rights violations before the 2027 elections.

The Centre for Democracy and Development has issued a critical warning regarding the proposed State Police Bill, stating that immediate legislative adjustments are necessary to ensure operational integrity and prevent potential misuse by state governors. Dr Garuba Dauda, the Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development, emphasized that current political dynamics and rising violence signal the urgent need to refine the law before its implementation. This call for revision comes as the nation anticipates the decentralization of its policing structure to bolster security ahead of the upcoming 2027 general election. Civil society groups and security experts alike are demanding robust constitutional safeguards to protect citizens from political persecution and human rights violations.

Urgent Revisions to State Police Bill Required Now

The primary directive from the Centre for Democracy and Development is that the State Police Bill must undergo significant tightening of its existing clauses to meet requisite good operational practices. Dr Garuba Dauda argued that while the bill has legislative approval, the current trajectory of political violence indicates that the law faces severe implementation challenges if not properly fortified. He noted that deducing from the nature and character of ongoing campaign violence around the country, it is evident that the current framework lacks sufficient checks against abuse by state executives. The organization insists that the solution is not to discard the bill but to address its loose ends to prevent impunity.

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Rising Political Violence Signals Implementation Risks

Heightened political violence across the country ahead of the 2027 general election has served as a primary trigger for this urgent call to action. Stakeholders have observed that the current climate of intimidation and aggression suggests that governors may exploit state police powers for political gain if left unchecked. Dr Garuba Dauda highlighted that while safeguards exist in the law to check potential abuse, there is no guarantee they will hold when chief executives at the federal level decide to turn a blind eye to such impunity. The Centre for Democracy and Development views these current developments as pointers to deeper thinking required to prevent the state police from becoming instruments of political repression rather than security enhancement.

Legislative Path and Presidential Assent Timeline

The proposed State Police Bill has successfully received legislative approval from the National Assembly and the required number of State Houses of Assembly, placing the final decision in the hands of President Bola Tinubu. The bill is currently awaiting presidential assent, a process that has drawn intense scrutiny from political stakeholders who are divided on the reform. Some stakeholders warn against the possibility of political abuse and human rights violations, urging for stricter constitutional provisions. Conversely, others argue that institutional safeguards and public accountability mechanisms can effectively prevent misuse, provided they are rigorously enforced. The debate highlights the tension between decentralizing security forces and maintaining national unity and human rights standards.

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Impact on Governance and Future Security Operations

The implications of the State Police Bill extend beyond legislative procedure, affecting the daily lives of Nigerians and the operational dynamics of law enforcement agencies. If the bill is signed into law without the recommended tightening of loose ends, there is a high risk of governors utilizing state police for political intimidation and persecution of opponents. The Centre for Democracy and Development asserts that the current developments across the country should be seen as a warning to policymakers to embed stronger accountability measures. This includes ensuring that state police operate within strict constitutional bounds, free from the influence of partisan politics, to maintain public trust and effective security delivery in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

Stakeholder Positions on Police Decentralization and Rights

Stakeholder positions on police decentralization remain divergent, with civil society organizations taking a firm stance against unchecked executive power. The Centre for Democracy and Development, led by Dr Garuba Dauda, represents a critical voice in this discourse, emphasizing that the bill must be refined to meet good operational practices. While the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly have already approved the bill, the involvement of civil society continues to shape the narrative around accountability. The focus remains on preventing the state police from becoming tools of political persecution, ensuring that security operations remain professional and neutral. The upcoming presidential decision will determine whether these safeguards are adequate to protect the democratic fabric of the nation.