CDCFIB Releases Guidelines for 2025 Recruitment Exercise into Paramilitary Agencies

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released key guidelines for the ongoing 2025 recruitment exercise into key paramilitary agencies. The Board urged applicants to disregard unofficial directives on dress code and document requirements ahead of the medical screening phase.

The Civil Defence , Correctional , Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released key guidelines for the ongoing 2025 recruitment exercise into key paramilitary agencies . The Board also urged applicants to disregard unofficial directives on dress code and document requirements ahead of the medical screening phase .

No prescribed dress code for candidates participating in the medical screening exercise scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 22, 2026. Applicants for positions in the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been advised to simply appear in "normal and decent attire.

" Signed by Mrs. Okeh Juliet, Head of Press for the Secretary to the Board, the notice further warned candidates against bringing any credentials to the screening venues, as no document verification will be conducted during the medical exercise. The Board urged all applicants to rely solely on official information released through its authorized channels.

The clarification comes as thousands of shortlisted applicants prepare for the next stage of the federal government's recruitment drive into the nation's security and paramilitary agencies. Applicants have also been encouraged to check the Board's official platforms regularly for further updates on their specific screening dates and venues





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Civil Defence Correctional Fire And Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) Recruitment Exercise Paramilitary Agencies Nigeria Correctional Service (Ncos) Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Federal Fire Service (FFS) Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCD Dress Code Document Requirements Medical Screening Phase Official Information Authorized Channels Recruitment Drive Screening Dates Venues

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