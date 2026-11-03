CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-pitch cardiac arrest

Jesus de Miguel Alameda, 30, died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Spanish second-division match against FC Andorra on Monday. The match was abandoned and Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono was sent off.

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel Alameda died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match, the Spanish football club announced. He was 30 years old.

The incident occurred during Tenerife's Spanish second-division fixture against FC Andorra on Monday at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez Stadium. De Miguel collapsed on the pitch following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono in stoppage time. Owono rushed out of his penalty area to clear the ball but struck the forward in the chest. The striker collapsed unconscious following the impact, prompting players from both teams to call for immediate medical assistance.

Also read Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-pitch collision

Medical Response and Club Statement

Medical personnel attended to De Miguel on the pitch before he was taken to the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Senora de Candelaria by ambulance. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the emergency transfer but was resuscitated by medical personnel, who restored his pulse. Tenerife had earlier announced that his neurological condition had deteriorated before confirming his death hours later. The match was abandoned and Owono was sent off.

Tenerife confirmed the striker's death at about 8am local time. The club described it as a tragedy that had left the club, his family and supporters devastated. Broken in pain, with a knot in the throat and unable to believe this is true, from the CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic death, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 hours, of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, the statement read.

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There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing to mitigate this feeling of sorrow. We are together with his heartbroken family, together with his loved ones, together with all the Tinerfenism that today cries for this cruel outcome. The club also said De Miguel's family appreciated the messages of support received since the incident but appealed for respect for their privacy during the period of mourning.

Jesus de Miguel Career History

Born in Madrid on September 21, 1996, De Miguel played as a striker. According to his profile on the club's website, he spent most of his career in Spain's lower divisions before helping Castellon and Tenerife secure promotion to the country's second tier. He made 149 appearances in Spain's third-tier competitions, scoring 48 goals. He began his football career with youth teams at CDE Lugo Fuenlabrada and CD Leganes before making his senior debut with Leganes' reserve side.

In 2016, he returned to Lugo Fuenlabrada, where he scored 14 goals in a campaign. He joined Internacional de Madrid in July 2017 and helped the club secure promotion to the Segunda Division B. He moved to CF Fuenlabrada in July 2018 before spells with AD Union Adarve and CDA Navalcarnero. At Navalcarnero, he scored 11 goals in the 2019/20 season as the club secured promotion to the third division.

De Miguel later joined Unionistas de Salamanca in July 2021, scoring 12 goals in the 2021/22 season. He moved to CD Castellon in January 2023 and played a key role in the club's promotion to the Segunda Division in 2024. Castellon proved to be one of the most productive spells of his career. He scored 25 goals for the club across three seasons, including three in Spain's second division.

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He netted 16 goals in the 2023/24 campaign to finish as the leading scorer in his group and help Castellon secure promotion. He made his professional debut in Spain's second division in August 2024 and scored his first goals at that level the following month, netting twice in a 5-2 victory over Almeria. In July 2025, De Miguel joined Tenerife on a three-year contract after the club's relegation to the third division.

De Miguel Tenerife Success Record

He scored six goals in his first five matches and finished the 2025/26 campaign with 11 goals, helping Tenerife return to the second division at the first attempt. His connection with Tenerife, however, dated back to May 2018, when he was playing for Internacional de Madrid in a promotion play-off against Espanyol's reserve side. The second leg was played at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez Stadium, which would later become his home ground.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Internacional de Madrid secured promotion in front of more than 4,200 spectators, with De Miguel starting the match and playing 78 minutes. His career took him through several clubs, including CD Leganes, CDE Lugo Fuenlabrada, Internacional de Madrid, CF Fuenlabrada, AD Union Adarve, CDA Navalcarnero, Unionistas de Salamanca, CD Castellon and CD Tenerife.