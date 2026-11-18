CCB testimony reveals late Gen Useni declared £79k for a property actually valued at £200k, adding critical evidence to the Ozekhome forgery trial.

The ongoing criminal trial concerning the disputed ownership of a London property has taken a significant turn following fresh testimony from the Code of Conduct Bureau. A senior official from the agency confirmed serious discrepancies between the declared value of the asset and its actual market price at the time of purchase. This revelation has intensified the legal scrutiny surrounding the late military general, Jeremiah Useni, and his alleged involvement in a complex fraud scheme.

CCB Testimony Reveals Asset Value Discrepancies

Testifying as a prosecution witness on Wednesday, CCB official Raaji Babatunde highlighted a stark contrast in the financial figures associated with the property in question. The official stated that while the late General Useni claimed to have acquired the London asset for £79,000 in 1992, official documents from a UK property tribunal disclosed that the actual purchase price was £200,000. This significant difference suggests a deliberate underreporting of the asset's value in official records.

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Babatunde, who holds the rank of assistant chief superintendent within the Bureau, provided these details to support the case against senior lawyer Mike Ozekhome. Ozekhome is currently facing multiple charges related to the forgery of documents intended to establish ownership of the property. The tribunal's judgment, issued last year during a separate legal dispute over the asset, serves as a critical piece of evidence that contradicts the official narrative presented by the defense.

The testimony also touched upon the broader context of wealth accumulation among public officers during the military era. The CCB official emphasized that the amount paid for the acquisition was far beyond what could be reasonably attributed to the lawful earnings of a serving public officer. This assertion adds another layer of complexity to the controversy that has surrounded the property since it became a subject of intense public and legal attention last year.

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Forgery Charges and Alleged Identity Fraud

The legal proceedings against Mike Ozekhome and Ponfa Useni, the son of the late general, stem from a forgery case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The charges allege that the defendants conspired to impersonate an individual named Tali Shani to facilitate a claim on the United Kingdom property. The central allegation is that a false Nigerian passport was created and used to support this fraudulent identity in legal proceedings abroad.

On 27 February, the office of the EFCC formally arraigned Messrs Ozekhome and Ponfa Useni on twelve counts of forgery and impersonation. The charges specify that the defendants, alongside the late Useni, fabricated a Nigerian passport bearing the number A07535463 and the name Tali Shani. They allegedly presented this document as if it were issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service to validate their claims to the property.

Further charges indicate that Mr Ozekhome assisted Ponfa Useni in impersonating Tali Shani in 2020. The prosecution alleges that together they created a fake Irrevocable Power of Attorney, which was used to support Mr Ozekhome's bid to claim ownership of the asset. These actions form the core of the criminal case, which accuses the defendants of orchestrating a sophisticated scheme to deceive both UK legal authorities and Nigerian regulatory bodies.

Asset Declaration Analysis and Legal Consequences

During the trial, Raaji Babatunde detailed his direct involvement in processing the asset declarations of the late Jeremiah Useni. He testified that he personally attended to the general when he submitted his declaration as an incoming senator representing Plateau South in 2015. At that time, Useni cited his salaries and the sale of properties as the primary sources of funds for his acquisitions, including the disputed London asset.

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Two years after the initial declaration, Babatunde was directed by his superiors to conduct a deeper analysis of the submitted forms. His review concluded that the financial resources attributed to the purchase were inconsistent with Useni's declared income. The general had listed an annual income of £18,000, yet claimed ownership of an asset purchased for a significantly higher sum, even at the lower reported value of £79,000.

The prosecution, led by Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation Rotimi Oyedepo, submitted a net-worth analysis and correspondence with the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission as evidence. Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, presented the London Property Chamber's first-tier tribunal decision in the case between Tali Shani and Mike Ozekhome to corroborate the CCB's findings. These documents collectively paint a picture of alleged systemic deception aimed at securing ill-gotten gains through forged identities and falsified financial records.