CCB Sued Over Refusal to Release Peter Obi's Asset Declaration Form

Comrade Abayomi Arabambi has filed suit FHC/ABJ/CS/2504/2026 at the Federal High Court Abuja against the Code of Conduct Bureau over its failure to release the certified true copy of Peter Obi's asset declaration form submitted in 2006.

A suit has been instituted against the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over its alleged refusal and failure to release the certified true copy of the asset declaration form submitted by Mr. Peter Obi Gregory.

Obi is the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDC). The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2504/2026, was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on October 15, 2026. The plaintiff, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, is seeking the certified true copy of Obi's asset declaration form submitted to the bureau in 2006. He also seeks all accompanying documents relating to Obi's declaration of assets and liabilities during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

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Legal Suit Instituted Against Code Conduct Bureau

Obi served as governor from March 17, 2006 to March 17, 2014 under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In a letter dated October 30, 2026, addressed to the CCB chairman, Arabambi's lawyer, O. Peter Asimegbe of Fort Legal & Co., formally notified the bureau of the pending suit. The law firm said the action was instituted to enforce its client's rights under the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

The letter was made available to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend. The CCB and its chairman were listed as the first and second respondents in the suit. The President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives are the third and fourth respondents.

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The letter, titled Notification of Pending Legal Suit Over Your Refusal and Failure to Issue the Certified True Copy of the Asset Declaration Form of Mr Peter Obi Gregory, urged the bureau to take notice of the court processes attached. Arabambi, who described himself as a Nigerian citizen and registered voter in Ogun State, is seeking access to the documents. The notification addressed to the CCB, sighted on Sunday, did not disclose the bureau's response to the request.

Plaintiff Seeks Certified Asset Declaration Copy

It also did not indicate whether the court had fixed a date for hearing the suit. The letter reads in part: Pursuant to our client instruction, we hereby bring to your notice our client pending legal suit against you for your failure and refusal to release to our client the Certified True Copy of the asset declaration form of Mr. Peter Obi Gregory.

He submitted to your office containing his assets declaration particulars and all attached documents to the asset declaration form he submitted to your office in 2006 prior and when he was sworn in as the Governor of Anambra State for the period of 17th March, 2006 to 17th March, 2014 when he served as the Governor of Anambra State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). The letter addressed to the Chairman of the CCB further stated that the suit is predicated on the client's legal right under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

It urged the office to take the processes herein annexed as notification of the pending suit filed by the client at the Federal High Court Abuja. Find attached the Originating Motion duly filed on 15th day of October, 2026 and all its accompanied documents and processes as annexure A for ease of reference. The letter urged the Bureau to treat the annexed processes as notification of the pending suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

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It added that the Originating Motion was duly filed on 15th October 2026, with all accompanying documents and processes attached as Annexure A for ease of reference. The notification did not disclose the bureau's response to the request or indicate whether the court had fixed a date for hearing the suit. The suit is between Dr. Arabambi Abayomi v. The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and three others before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Law Firm Notifies Bureau Of Pending Court Action

Counsel to the plaintiff, Fort Legal and Co., informed the Chairman of the CCB of the pending suit in the notification letter dated 30th October 2026. The letter was signed by Oshoke Peter Asimegbe, Esq.

The suit concerns the CCB's refusal to issue the CTC of Peter Obi's asset declaration form, submitted to the Bureau in 2006 or at any other time, covering the period of 17th March 2006 to 17th March 2014, when he served as Governor of Anambra State under APGA. The claimant, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, is described as a Nigerian citizen and a registered voter in Ogun State.

His counsel said the suit is predicated on his legal right under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, and the Freedom of Information Act 2011. The CCB and the Chairman CCB are the 1st and 2nd Respondents. The suit also has the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as 3rd and 4th Respondents.