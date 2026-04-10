CBN Updates BVN Policy: Fraud Watchlist, Mobile Banking Restrictions and Key Changes

The Central Bank of Nigeria CBN has updated its Bank Verification Number BVN policy, introducing new measures to combat fraud, enhance security, and streamline banking operations. Key changes include a temporary watchlist for suspicious transactions, restrictions on mobile banking access, and stricter controls over BVN data access. These updates, effective from May 1, 2026, aim to protect customers and bolster the integrity of the financial system.

The Central Bank of Nigeria CBN has recently revised its regulatory framework for the Bank Verification Number BVN system and watchlist operations within the Nigerian banking sector. This update, scheduled to take effect from May 1, 2026, introduces a series of new requirements for financial institutions and payment service providers across the country.

The CBN's primary goal with these revisions is to fortify the security of the banking system, mitigate the escalating risks of fraud, and ensure the overall integrity of financial transactions. These changes reflect a proactive approach to address emerging threats and improve the efficiency of identity verification processes. The details were communicated in a circular issued by the apex bank. The BVN itself is an essential element of the Nigerian financial system, serving as an 11-digit unique identifier assigned to every bank customer. During the enrollment process, a customer's biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images, are captured. This data is critical for authenticating identities, linking multiple accounts belonging to a single customer, and combating identity-related fraud. When questions arise regarding a customer’s identity during a financial transaction, banks can immediately utilize this biometric information for verification purposes. The new guidelines represent a significant evolution in the BVN policy, reflecting the CBN's commitment to adapting to the changing landscape of financial crime.\The revised framework includes several crucial modifications. Financial institutions will now be mandated to establish and manage a temporary watchlist for BVNs flagged due to suspected fraudulent activity. However, there are limitations. A BVN can remain on this temporary watchlist for a maximum of 24 hours. Within this stipulated timeframe, the financial institution is required to contact the customer or the BVN holder to resolve the suspicious transaction. Furthermore, the CBN has granted financial institutions the authority to temporarily restrict or freeze accounts associated with flagged BVNs while investigations are underway. In addition to these measures, the new regulations place specific restrictions on mobile banking. Customers will be limited to using mobile banking applications on a single device at any given time. Access to mobile banking apps on a new device will automatically deactivate access on any previously used device. Customers will also be required to undergo additional authentication procedures before gaining access to mobile banking apps on a new device. For transactions initiated on newly activated devices, a transaction limit of N20,000 will be imposed within the first 24 hours. Another key aspect of the new policy is that customers will be permitted to update the phone number linked to their BVN only once. Finally, the CBN is implementing more stringent controls over access to the BVN database. Only CBN-licensed financial institutions will be authorized to access this data, with exceptions granted only in special cases approved by the regulator.\Additional noteworthy changes within the framework include stipulations concerning BVN enrollment. Only individuals aged 18 and above will be eligible to enroll for a BVN directly. Minors are required to operate their bank accounts under the guidance of a guardian. The CBN stated that these changes are designed to address several critical challenges within the banking system, including the increasing incidence of fraud, particularly SIM-swap attacks and unauthorized account access. The measures aim to improve the resilience of the banking system against various forms of cybercrime and reduce the likelihood of fraudulent activities. By implementing these policies, the CBN is signaling its dedication to fostering a more secure and trustworthy financial environment for all stakeholders. The CBN believes these updates represent a critical step in safeguarding financial transactions, protecting customer accounts, and building confidence in the Nigerian banking sector. The measures are part of a continuous effort to improve the security and efficiency of banking operations, responding to the dynamic nature of financial crime and technological advancements. The implementation of this framework underscores the CBN's resolve to stay ahead of emerging threats and maintain the stability and integrity of the financial system. These changes will likely influence how Nigerian bank customers conduct their banking activities. The CBN also intends to continue monitoring the effectiveness of these measures and make further adjustments as needed to ensure the continuous security and resilience of the banking sector





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CBN BVN Bank Verification Number Fraud Mobile Banking Banking Regulations Financial Security

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