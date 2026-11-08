CBN Sets N15bn Capital Requirement for Foreign Currency Stablecoin Issuers

The Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced new regulations requiring foreign currency-backed stablecoin issuers to hold at least N15 billion in paid-up capital, with analysts warning the threshold may shut out smaller operators.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has set a minimum paid-up capital of N15 billion for companies issuing foreign currency-backed stablecoins, including those pegged to the US dollar.

The requirement is contained in the Regulations for the Operations of Non-Security Virtual Assets in Nigeria, released in a circular over the weekend. Under Section 15.2 of the regulations, issuers of foreign currency-referenced stablecoins, classified as Class 2, must always maintain at least N15 billion in paid-up capital.

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Issuers of naira-backed stablecoins, classified as Class 1, are required to hold N10 billion, while other virtual asset service providers must maintain N1 billion, separate from any capital requirements imposed by the CBN. The CBN said it could impose higher capital requirements based on transaction volumes, market significance, redemption obligations, technology risks and an operator's exposure to the financial system. The capital must be kept separate from reserve assets, customer funds and operational liquidity.

CBN Stablecoin Reserve and Redemption Rules

It must also be held in cash in a designated CBN account or in approved Federal Government securities under the regulator's lien. Operators whose capital falls below the prescribed minimum are required to notify the CBN immediately and submit a capital restoration plan within 10 business days. The regulator may restrict new token issuance and customer onboarding until the shortfall is addressed.

The regulations also require stablecoin issuers to maintain reserves equivalent to at least 100 per cent of tokens in circulation, alongside an additional two per cent buffer. Issuers are prohibited from creating new tokens without first receiving corresponding reserve assets. Holders must be able to redeem their stablecoins at face value, with issuers required to complete valid redemption requests no later than the end of the next business day.

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The CBN also prohibited algorithmic stablecoins and fiat-linked tokens backed mainly by other cryptocurrencies. Under the rules, a stablecoin will be classified as systemically important if its circulating value exceeds N500 billion for 30 consecutive days or its user base in Nigeria surpasses five million people. The regulations require foreign currency-backed stablecoins to be issued through entities incorporated in Nigeria and licensed by the CBN. Licences obtained from foreign regulators will not be recognised as substitutes for local authorisation.

Existing operators have 180 days from the commencement of the regulations to apply for the required licences. The framework also covers virtual asset exchanges, wallet providers, payment gateways, remittance operators, custodians and peer-to-peer platforms, with requirements on anti-money laundering, customer identification and transaction monitoring. It further requires platforms facilitating peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions to obtain specific approval from the CBN, while imposing stricter customer identification, transaction monitoring and reporting obligations. The regulations took effect on November 5, 2026.

Industry Reacts to Capital Thresholds

Industry experts have warned that the N15 billion minimum capital requirement for foreign currency-referenced stablecoin issuers may shut out smaller indigenous fintech companies and emerging players from the digital asset market. The experts acknowledged that the new regulations would strengthen accountability, restore public confidence and promote stability in Nigeria's rapidly expanding digital asset ecosystem.

They urged the apex bank to adopt a flexible, risk-based licensing framework that would protect investors and strengthen regulatory oversight without stifling innovation or forcing legitimate operators out of the country. President of the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN), Barrister Mela Claude Ake, described the capital requirements as necessary safeguards to ensure that operators have the financial capacity to protect customers and support their operations.

Ake said the requirements were designed to ensure that only financially capable and credible operators participate in a financial sector where public confidence remains critical.

"For non-security virtual assets, talking about stablecoins, issuers of stablecoins and so on, the requirements on paid-up capital are about ensuring that these entities have skin in the game and the financial capacity to truly play in the country's financial space," Ake said. Ake, who is also a venture capital analyst and trained compliance officer, said the financial sector was too sensitive to accommodate operators without adequate financial resources to absorb potential risks arising from their activities.

He recalled Nigeria's history of banking failures and other financial sector challenges, noting that regulators were justified in introducing measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

"One thing any economy cannot afford is a lack of confidence in the financial sector. One of the ways of ensuring that an operator or intending operator is legit is to ensure they have the treasury and war chest to act as a buffer for the funds they take from the public," he said.

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While acknowledging that some operators might find the requirements difficult to meet, Ake maintained that the measures were not excessive, arguing that the broader objective of protecting the public should take precedence over individual operators' concerns. On the restriction of P2P transactions, he explained that the CBN's provisions were targeted at third-party platforms facilitating such transactions rather than private transactions conducted directly between individuals.

According to him, the regulator wants platforms to ensure that the identities of parties involved in transactions are traceable, including through their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN). He said operators unable to meet the new capital requirements could explore mergers and consolidation to strengthen their financial positions.

"At some point, operators who know they don't have what it takes to meet up with these requirements may have to consider mergers and consolidation. Operators may have to come together, pool their resources, and merge to form a stronger whole that can meet these thresholds," he said. Ake urged the CBN to consider a tiered licensing framework that would allow operators to participate based on their financial capacity, transaction limits and the scale of their activities.

Calls for Flexible Licensing Framework

Similarly, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyberchain Consult, Jude Ozinegbe, warned that the N15 billion capital threshold for foreign currency-referenced stablecoin issuers could create significant barriers to entry, particularly for indigenous fintech entrepreneurs and emerging stablecoin projects. He described the new regulatory framework as an important development that could bring greater structure, accountability and confidence to Nigeria's digital asset ecosystem.

According to him, the increasing use of stablecoins beyond cryptocurrency trading, particularly in payments, cross-border settlements and digital commerce, makes stronger regulatory oversight necessary. Ozinegbe expressed support for the CBN's efforts to strengthen oversight of stablecoin issuance, reserve management, capital adequacy, anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring.

"From a compliance standpoint, I support the CBN's efforts to strengthen oversight of stablecoin issuance, reserve management, capital adequacy, anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring. Stablecoins are no longer just digital assets for trading. They are increasingly being used for payments, cross-border settlements and digital commerce. That makes proper regulation essential," he stated.

While acknowledging the need for issuers to demonstrate the financial capacity to meet reserve and redemption obligations, Ozinegbe argued that capital requirements should reflect the actual risks and scale of individual businesses.