The Monetary Policy Committee retained the benchmark interest rate at 23 per cent and kept all key policy parameters unchanged after inflation declined for a fifth straight month. The CBN cited improved market conditions, stronger reserves and emerging risks including election spending and Middle East tensions.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 23 per cent, keeping all key policy parameters unchanged after headline inflation declined for a fifth consecutive month to 14.06 per cent in October 2026 from 14.63 per cent in September.

The decision was taken at the 308th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee held on Monday and Tuesday, November 23 and 24, 2026, according to a communiqué signed by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso. Announcing the decision, Cardoso said the committee was encouraged by improvements in market indicators, particularly the movement of interbank rates towards the lower end of the standing facilities corridor.

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Market Rates Align With Policy Adjustments

He noted that Open Market Operations and Treasury bill rates had also declined, indicating improved alignment between monetary policy rates and market conditions. According to him, the narrowing gap between policy and market rates suggests that recent adjustments are producing the desired results while creating conditions for a gradual moderation in borrowing costs. He also disclosed that credit to the private sector had begun to increase gradually, expressing optimism that improving monetary conditions would support lower borrowing costs.

The committee retained the asymmetric standing facilities corridor at +50 and -300 basis points around the MPR. It also maintained the Cash Reserve Requirement at 45 per cent for deposit money banks, 16 per cent for merchant banks and 75 per cent for non-Treasury Single Account public sector deposits.

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The CBN said the decision reflected the need to sustain progress made in reducing inflation, keep inflation expectations under control and consolidate price stability while improving foreign exchange liquidity and strengthening confidence in the naira. Headline inflation moderated to 14.06 per cent in October from 14.63 per cent in September 2026. Core inflation declined more significantly to 10.78 per cent from 12.95 per cent, reflecting the impact of tight monetary conditions and relative stability in the foreign exchange market.

Food Prices Ease As Harvest Season Begins

Food inflation eased to 19.13 per cent from 19.59 per cent over the same period. The committee attributed the moderation to lower prices of processed food and farm produce following the commencement of the harvest season, and said improved food supply would support further disinflation. The composite Purchasing Managers Index rose to 53.2 index points in October from 53.0 points in September, indicating sustained expansion in economic activities across the industrial, agricultural and services sectors.

Nigeria's gross external reserves stood at 54.02 billion dollars as of November 17, 2026, providing approximately 10.26 months of import cover for goods and services. Cardoso described the reserve position as a substantial buffer against external shocks. He attributed recent foreign exchange pressures partly to seasonal factors, including portfolio investors' end-of-year adjustments and increased demand by domestic businesses seeking to hedge against future obligations.

He also identified election-related spending as an additional source of demand pressure, expressing confidence that volatility would moderate as the economy moves into the new year. The governor said Nigeria's external position was also being supported by improved diaspora remittances, which exceeded 900 million dollars in the preceding month, alongside a sustained current account surplus. He assured businesses and investors that the CBN would continue to deploy appropriate measures to preserve stability in the foreign exchange market.

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Committee Warns Of Inflationary Risks Ahead

Despite the improvement in key indicators, the MPC identified emerging risks that could undermine the disinflation process. These include increased end-of-year festive spending, election-related expenditure and potential disruptions to global energy supplies arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The committee also warned that adverse weather conditions remained a significant risk to the inflation outlook, noting that current monetary policy stance remained appropriate given prevailing economic headwinds.

The MPC endorsed a Memorandum of Understanding between the CBN and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited aimed at strengthening foreign exchange inflows, supporting energy project financing and improving macroeconomic stability. Cardoso said the agreement followed several months of consultations to identify operational challenges, improve coordination and establish clearer responsibilities. He expressed confidence that the arrangement would deepen institutional collaboration, improve foreign exchange market liquidity, support further accumulation of external reserves and strengthen investor confidence.

The committee noted the resilience of the banking sector, citing adequate capital buffers and improved risk management practices, while urging continued regulatory vigilance. Looking ahead, Cardoso reiterated the CBN's commitment to policy consistency, price stability and the pursuit of single-digit inflation. He said the apex bank would continue to assess economic data and respond appropriately to emerging developments, adding that predictable monetary policy was necessary to enable businesses and investors to make informed decisions.

The MPC expressed optimism that resilient domestic output, stronger external buffers, improved foreign exchange market conditions and sustained moderation in inflation would support the overall economic outlook for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, citing improved crude oil production and sustained growth in the agricultural, industrial and services sectors.