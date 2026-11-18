Central Bank of Nigeria reforms strengthen bank balance sheets, driving increased credit access for households and businesses despite high borrowing costs.

Banking and finance experts confirm that the Central Bank of Nigeria's recent structural reforms are actively strengthening the lending capacity of commercial banks. These changes, centered on the banking sector recapitalisation exercise, have resulted in tangible improvements for households and businesses seeking credit. The industry is reporting greater access to loans, a direct reflection of stronger bank balance sheets and rising liquidity levels across the financial system.

Q3 2026 Credit Survey Data Analysis

The improvement in credit access is quantified by the CBN's Q3 2026 Credit Conditions Survey. The data reveals a significant increase in demand for secured, unsecured, and corporate loans. Approval rates have risen while default rates have declined across major lending categories, signaling a healthier credit environment. The demand index for secured lending specifically stood at 25.6 during this period.

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Consumer loans to households were the primary driver of this secured lending growth. The data shows a demand index of 42.9 for household consumer loans. Credit for house purchases followed with a demand index of 28.0. Mortgage and remortgage lending recorded a lower index of 12.0. In contrast, lending to small businesses by households declined to -19.7.

Bank Leadership Views on Capital Utilization

Dr Ademola Odeyemi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Optimus Bank, stated that banks have increased lending volumes since the recapitalisation exercise. He emphasized that stronger capital positions enable lenders to expand credit and improve profitability. Odeyemi noted that capital can only be utilized profitably by lending. He warned that if banks do not lend, they do not make money.

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Odeyemi stressed the need for a supportive economic environment for borrowers. He argued that customers must be able to deploy credit productively to ensure loan repayment. A non-conducive economy, he warned, would cause loans to go bad. He commended CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso for restoring confidence in the financial system through stricter regulatory supervision.

Liquidity Expansion and Economic Reforms

Dr Ayo Teriba, the Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, said Nigeria is experiencing a liquidity expansion. This expansion is spreading from foreign exchange and capital markets into bank lending to households and businesses. Teriba attributed this to economic reforms and the appreciation of the naira. He argued that the resulting improvement in liquidity is translating into increased access to credit.

Teriba identified four liquidity buckets in the Nigerian economy. These include foreign reserves, market capitalization, the bond market, and the banking system. He noted that past tides in 2006 to 2007 showed rising reserves and market caps. He predicted that borrowing costs would eventually decline to single-digit levels. He also stated that the current recovery differs from previous periods because it stems from domestic policy reforms rather than favorable international oil prices.

Financial Inclusion and Digital Lending Growth

Dr Muda Yusuf, Founder of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, linked household credit growth to financial inclusion. He cited the expansion of financial technology companies and digital lending platforms as key factors. Yusuf said fintech companies and commercial banks have widened access to consumer credit. They are offering small loans and overdraft facilities to help households meet spending needs. This expansion is supporting demand for goods and services across the economy.