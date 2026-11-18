The Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve management of oil and gas revenues, strengthen foreign exchange inflows and formalise decades of cooperation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen foreign exchange inflows from oil and gas exports, improve access to financing for energy projects and ensure more efficient management of petroleum revenues.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the CBN headquarters in Abuja. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the collaboration would strengthen Nigeria's economic stability by improving the management and settlement of oil and gas earnings, which remain major sources of foreign exchange, government revenue and funding for the country's external reserves.

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He explained that the oil and gas industry plays a central role in Nigeria's economic performance, making effective coordination between the national oil company and the monetary authority important for financial stability. Cardoso said the CBN, as custodian of NNPC's key operational foreign currency accounts, has an important responsibility to ensure that proceeds from oil and gas activities are transferred securely and promptly into the Federation Account and other designated government accounts.

Cardoso highlights economic stability benefits

He said efficient management of these accounts, funds transfers and liquidity support would help ensure that government revenues are available when needed and provide more predictable foreign exchange inflows. He said, Our continued collaboration in efficient account management, funds transfer and liquidity support directly contributes to macroeconomic stability by ensuring the availability of revenue to achieve fiscal mandates and predictable inflows into the foreign exchange markets.

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Cardoso added that reliable oil revenue inflows were particularly important during periods of economic uncertainty and foreign exchange market volatility, when fluctuations in petroleum earnings could affect monetary stability. Beyond managing oil proceeds, the governor said the agreement would create opportunities for Nigeria to attract international financial institutions capable of providing funding structures for developing the country's vast natural gas resources.

He noted that the global energy industry was undergoing significant changes as countries and investors adjusted to the transition to cleaner energy sources. As the financial system adapts to the global push for energy transition, the CBN is well positioned to collaborate with NNPC Limited by exercising its convening power to attract global institutions with financial structures that can help develop Nigeria's vast natural gas resources, he said.

Cardoso explained that such cooperation would complement NNPCL's efforts to mobilise investment capital, encourage innovation in new energy projects and support sustainable development of the oil and gas industry. The governor said the agreement would also cover commercialising proceeds from oil and gas assets, faster processing of necessary approvals and operational concessions, automating payments and improving digital financial services.

Partnership covers cybersecurity and compliance

Other areas of cooperation include regulatory compliance, ethical business practices, risk management, cybersecurity, protection of critical infrastructure and training for personnel of both organisations. He said the cybersecurity component was particularly important because the financial and energy industries increasingly depend on interconnected digital systems that must be protected against threats. Cardoso clarified that Wednesday's agreement did not represent the beginning of a relationship between the two institutions, which have worked together for several decades.

He said the MoU was designed to formalise existing cooperation and provide a clearer framework for consultations, information exchange and coordinated action. It is important to emphasise that the MoU does not create a new relationship between our institutions. The two institutions have worked together for decades. What distinguishes today's event is the formalisation of that existing collaboration, he said.

Cardoso said the signing followed a series of engagements involving NNPCL, the CBN and other companies and regulatory institutions in the petroleum industry. He said NNPCL and other stakeholders had met every two weeks to discuss issues affecting their operations and identify areas requiring joint action. According to him, the discussions had produced results, making formal agreement a natural step towards sustaining the cooperation.

He also spoke about the challenges confronting NNPCL when its current leadership assumed office, recalling that he had personally witnessed some of the difficulties the management team inherited. He expressed satisfaction with the company's progress, particularly its efforts to bring greater order to its operations and improve cooperation among stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

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NNPC CEO details financial recovery efforts

In her welcome remarks, CBN Deputy Governor, Operations, Emem Usoro, disclosed that Nigeria's gross external reserves had exceeded 55 billion dollars, supported by higher oil production and sustained diaspora remittances. She said the MoU would help preserve and strengthen reserves through improved export earnings and foreign exchange inflows, and would establish clearer governance arrangements for international trade, energy financing, liquidity support and risk management.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari, said the partnership would strengthen financial discipline and help the company raise capital using its assets and balance sheet. Ojulari revealed that NNPC faced severe financial difficulties when he assumed office in April 2025, including weak liquidity, troubled projects, substantial loans and refinery challenges. At the starting point, NNPC was in a very challenging situation.

Our liquidity position was extremely weak, and the majority of our projects were heavily challenged, he disclosed. He explained that management subsequently reviewed proposed asset divestments and existing loans to address the company's financial difficulties. According to him, the agreement will establish joint steering and working committees to monitor implementation against agreed performance indicators. We are here not just for the optics.

We are here to build a working partnership that delivers results, Ojulari said. Also speaking, NNPC's Group Chief Financial Officer, Adedapo Segun, said the agreement would replace the previous practice of handling financial issues through irregular, transaction-specific arrangements. For too long, NNPC Limited and the CBN have cooperated on an ad hoc basis, transaction by transaction and crisis by crisis. That model will no longer serve Nigeria, he said.

Agreement targets production increase to three million

Segun explained that improved coordination would help attract the investment needed to increase Nigeria's crude oil production from 1.8 million barrels per day to three million barrels per day. He added that NNPC would align domestic payments, contractor settlements and foreign exchange conversions with CBN regulations to support naira stability and reduce dollarisation. The CFO said working groups, implementation timelines and accountability mechanisms had been agreed upon, with NNPC Group Treasurer John Etukudo overseeing implementation on the company's behalf.

The latest agreement comes two years and nine months after the NNPC Ltd board approved the transfer of a significant portion of the company's dollar revenues and banking transactions to the CBN in February 2024. At the time, the then Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, disclosed that the decision followed the board's directive to maintain safe cash exposure limits with commercial banks, while the CBN established a dedicated department and digital platform to handle the company's transactions.

The arrangement also followed President Bola Tinubu's directive that crude oil sales receipts should be submitted to the apex bank for vetting and documentation, a decision that attracted criticism over NNPCL's operational independence.