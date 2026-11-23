The Central Bank of Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee faces a critical decision on interest rates as inflation data presents conflicting signals ahead of the election year.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria convenes for its final meeting of the year on 23 November, facing a complex economic landscape. The institution must determine whether to adjust interest rates while navigating persistent price pressures and currency volatility. This decision sets the tone for financial conditions as the nation approaches a critical election period and fiscal challenges in 2027.

Current Inflation Statistics and Policy Rates

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicates that headline inflation decreased to 14.06 percent in October, a decline from the 14.63 percent recorded in September. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy components, also dropped to 10.78 percent. These figures suggest a potential cooling in the broader economy.

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However, month-on-month acceleration tells a different story. Headline inflation accelerated to 0.43 percent in October, up sharply from the minimal 0.06 percent growth seen in September. This recent uptick raises concerns about the sustainability of the downward trend in price levels.

Food inflation remains a significant burden on households, standing at 19.13 percent year-on-year. This figure is notably higher than the levels observed in October 2025, indicating that staple food costs continue to erode purchasing power. The Central Bank acknowledges these mixed signals as it prepares its final policy announcement for the year.

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Stakeholder Views on Monetary Ease and Risks

In September, the committee executed a substantial reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate, cutting it by 350 basis points from 26.5 percent to 23 percent. Officials described this move as a necessary reset to strengthen policy transmission mechanisms. Despite this reduction, the current policy rate remains approximately nine percentage points above headline inflation.

This gap results in real interest rates that are among the highest globally, making credit prohibitively expensive for manufacturers, farmers, and traders. The Debt Management Office noted that the government borrowed at approximately 17 percent during an auction on 16 November, well below the policy rate.

Fitch Ratings has projected that the policy rate will average 21.7 percent in 2027 and 18.6 percent in 2028. These projections suggest that market participants anticipate a gradual easing of monetary conditions over the medium term. The bond market pricing reflects an expectation of lower yields compared to the current official stance.

Naira Volatility and Fiscal Pressures

The naira continues to face significant pressure, with the official exchange rate hovering around ₦1,358 to the dollar. Street dealers are quoting rates of approximately ₦1,440, widening the gap between official and parallel market rates. This divergence highlights ongoing liquidity constraints and investor caution.

Gross foreign reserves have declined to about $54 billion, limiting the Central Bank's ability to intervene effectively in the foreign exchange market. The convergence of these exchange rate dynamics with domestic price pressures creates a challenging environment for policymakers.

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Fiscal policy also presents risks to the inflation target. The government has approved new allowances for workers and is borrowing heavily in the domestic market. Substantial new external loans have been sought, which could increase the money supply if not carefully managed.

Election Cycle and Long-Term Inflation Targeting

Election years historically witness higher public spending, and the current cycle is no exception. The combination of loose fiscal policy and potential monetary easing could trigger inflationary consequences in the first half of 2027. This timing would coincide with the period when the committee would least desire renewed price surges.

A Central Bank survey revealed that 77.2 percent of households perceived inflation to be high in September, an increase from 67.2 percent in August. This rise in perceived inflation suggests that official statistics may not fully capture the financial strain experienced by families.

Success in anchoring inflation expectations will be measured over years, not months. The goal is to achieve single-digit inflation under a formal inflation-targeting framework. Monthly inflation must settle consistently at low levels, with real interest rates declining gradually rather than abruptly.

The Central Bank must ensure that disinflation withstands the election cycle and fiscal pressures. Breaking the pattern of temporary relief followed by renewed price surges requires disciplined policy execution. The outcome of this final meeting will significantly influence Nigeria's economic trajectory in the coming year.