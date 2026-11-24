Analysts expect the Central Bank of Nigeria to hold its benchmark rate at 23 per cent as naira weakness, falling reserves and global rate pressures constrain further easing.

The Central Bank of Nigeria may keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 23 per cent when its Monetary Policy Committee meets on 23 and 24 November 2026, as renewed naira weakness, declining foreign exchange reserves and global rate pressures limit room for further easing.

Financial market analysts warned that additional rate cuts could trigger capital outflows and further weaken the domestic currency, even as inflation continues to decline. The naira has come under fresh pressure from speculative trading, rising market arbitrage and growing foreign exchange demand. According to Cordros Securities, the naira has become the binding constraint on the MPC policy rate decision.

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Parallel Market Premium Threatens Naira Stability

The firm cautioned that with the parallel market premium exceeding N100 per dollar, gross FX reserves declining and the carry on short-dated naira instruments narrowing towards estimated breakeven levels, a rate cut could reduce the attractiveness of naira assets and raise the risk of foreign portfolio investment outflows. The naira weakened to N1,394 per dollar at the official market on Friday and N1,460 per dollar at the parallel market on Sunday.

It lost N6 at the official market on Friday, extending a depreciation streak after weakening by N8.01 on Thursday to N1,388 per dollar from N1,379.99 per dollar on Wednesday. Cordros reported that the naira depreciated from N1,329.16 per dollar at the end of September to N1,346.26 on 31 October, before weakening further to N1,389.73 on 20 November.

This represented a 2.5 per cent depreciation since September, although the currency remained 4.7 per cent stronger than at the beginning of the year. The currency started trading in January at N1,430.90 per dollar. During the week, the naira shed 2.6 per cent of its value, while its month-to-date loss stood at three per cent. Year-to-date, the value gain remained in positive territory at approximately three per cent.

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At about N1,390 per dollar, the naira trades at the upper end of the best-case forecasts for the year. The gap between official and parallel market exchange rates widened to approximately N107 per dollar, according to Cordros. Market arbitrage also rose to N70 per dollar, or five per cent, at the weekend. In mid-October, the spread was about N30 per dollar, or below three per cent.

Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline Amid Outflows

Many advisory bodies consider a five per cent premium the threshold for an unhealthy parallel-market differential. Foreign exchange reserves declined from $55.26bn on 27 October to $54.65bn on 19 November, a reduction of $610m. The CBN reportedly supplied $6.66bn to the FX market since September's MPC meeting, including $3.38bn between 1 and 20 November. Despite these interventions, FX conditions deteriorated.

The Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market recorded net outflows of $1.41bn in October, compared with net inflows of $1.03bn in September. Foreign portfolio inflows increased by only 3.4 per cent month-on-month, while domestic foreign exchange inflows rose by 148.1 per cent to $5.11bn. The Financial Markets Dealers Association separately observed that weekly FX inflows declined to $808m from $2.48bn, highlighting concerns about dollar availability.

In its November 2026 pre-MPC analysis, the FMDA assigned a 60 per cent probability to the committee retaining the benchmark interest rate and a 40 per cent probability to a reduction of not more than 50 basis points. The projections followed the MPC's September decision to reduce the benchmark rate by 350 basis points from 26.5 per cent to 23 per cent.

The FMDA explained that monthly inflation rose in October, the naira is weaker, reserves are off their peak and the Fed is expected to hike in December. Both institutions identified global monetary conditions as another constraint, particularly the narrowing interest rate differential between Nigeria and the United States. The FMDA reported that the gap between Nigeria's benchmark interest rate and the upper limit of the US Federal Reserve's policy rate had narrowed from 22.5 percentage points to 19 percentage points.

Inflation Data Influences Monetary Policy Decision

Annual headline inflation declined for the fifth consecutive month to 14.06 per cent in October from 14.63 per cent in September. Cordros projected that annual inflation could moderate further to between 13.30 and 13.90 per cent by December. It cautioned that rising input costs and persistent food inflation justified maintaining the current monetary policy stance. The FMDA acknowledged that declining inflation provided room for additional easing, noting that the real policy rate remained approximately 8.9 percentage points.

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It said the case for a cut is real, inflation is down from 18.97 per cent a year ago to 14.06 per cent, and the real policy rate is about 8.9 points. On domestic liquidity, Cordros reported that banking system liquidity averaged N5.43tn between 1 and 20 November, while banks' deposits with the CBN's Standing Deposit Facility averaged N5.46tn. The firm suggested that the CBN could consider reducing the deposit facility rate rather than cutting the benchmark rate.

Interbank turnover has spiked since the beginning of November. Last Friday, the figure hit $815.57m, nearly 3,800 per cent higher than the trading volume recorded on the first day of the month. This month, the daily volume has averaged $114.45m, the highest since the beginning of the year and more than 18 times the figure recorded in October at $6,236,637.72.

In September, daily volumes stood at $12,419,687.25, a small fraction of the current average, while the figure was $11,076,888.64 in August. The renewed bets against the naira have raised questions about market liquidity, the adequacy of recent reforms, the appropriateness of the recent interest rate cut and rising election-related risks. The approaching 2027 general elections and the Christmas season are adding pressure to the naira.

Election Spending Pressure Impacts Currency Value

Reports indicate that election spending is contributing to the naira's lacklustre performance, although there is insufficient data to establish how election spending has impacted the currency's poor performance. The 2027 general elections differ from previous ones. The primaries, especially those of the ruling All Progressives Congress, were less competitive and relied more on President Bola Tinubu's endorsement. This may explain why there was no significant spike in backdoor dollar trading during the nomination process.

The Nigerian FX market witnessed its most turbulent trading during the primaries that produced Tinubu. As increasing numbers of politicians visited currency exchange kiosks in Abuja and Lagos with their briefcases, the spread between the official and parallel markets widened from about 50 per cent to 80 per cent, deepening market distortions and speculation. On the demand side, aggregate money balances grew by 25.3 per cent year-on-year as of September, from N117.79tn to N147.6tn.

That is a significant uptick, especially when weighed against the moderate expansion in economic activity. Narrow and quasi-money supply, which largely drive FX demand, recorded slower growth of 12.7 and 23.3 per cent, respectively. Political expenditure in Nigeria is largely covert and often difficult to aggregate in official monetary statistics. In many cases, transactions are not conducted through formal financial channels, making their impact on macroeconomic data difficult to measure.

The absence of reliable data on such dealings also makes many macroeconomic estimates largely speculative. An Abuja-based economist, Chukwunonse Iheoma, said the situation captures the policy dilemma. He said the CBN may be moving towards lower interest rates to support economic activity, but renewed pressure on the naira could limit its ability to ease monetary policy without risking exchange-rate stability and inflationary pressures.