The Central Bank of Nigeria says it has achieved its $1 billion monthly diaspora remittance target and now aims for $1.5 billion by June 2027, while planning new interbank repo and overnight indexed swap markets for Q1 2027 to deepen liquidity.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has achieved its $1 billion monthly diaspora remittance target and now aims to raise it by 50 per cent to $1.5 billion by June 2027.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced this at the 61st Annual Bankers Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos. The new target represents an additional $500 million in monthly inflows, which would translate into annualised remittances of $18 billion if sustained. Cardoso said the previous milestone was achieved through reforms that improved transparency, price discovery and market confidence. When I stood before you last year, I spoke of our ambition to increase monthly remittances to US$1 billion.

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CBN Celebrates One Billion Dollar Remittance Milestone

I am pleased to report that this milestone has been achieved, he said. He commended licensed International Money Transfer Operators for strengthening transparency, investing in technology and expanding formal remittance channels, particularly across Asia. Cardoso said the foreign exchange reforms of the past three years had moved Nigeria away from an opaque system of multiple exchange rates to a more transparent, market-driven framework.

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He disclosed that the naira had appreciated by approximately six per cent over the past year, while daily FX market turnover had at times exceeded $1 billion. These are encouraging signs of growing market confidence. Our priority is to ensure that markets continue to support efficient price discovery and capital allocation, he said.

The external buffers we have built provide greater resilience, and the Central Bank stands ready to deploy its reserves, where necessary, to address disorderly market conditions and mitigate the impact of transitory shocks. Recent short-term market movements should be viewed in the context of our strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals and the outlook for 2027. He added that the CBN would not target a particular exchange rate level but would act against disorderly conditions.

New Markets to Deepen Financial Liquidity

The next phase of reforms will go beyond exchange rate stability to deepen liquidity, broaden market participation and expand the range of financial instruments available to businesses and investors. As part of this, the CBN will work with market participants to launch interbank repurchase agreement and overnight indexed swap markets in the first quarter of 2027. The repo market will provide a framework for short-term borrowing and lending using securities as collateral.

The overnight indexed swap market will offer instruments for managing interest rate risks. Cardoso said these markets would improve liquidity management and help financial institutions manage longer-term financing risks, reducing dependence on the CBN for functions private market participants could perform. He urged banks to accelerate the adoption of the Nigeria Overnight Financing Rate, introduced earlier this year as a pricing benchmark, including its use in loan pricing.

He said the benchmark would provide a more transparent reference point for financial transactions and support sophisticated lending, financing and risk-management products. Stronger domestic financial markets would also improve Nigeria's access to international finance through better cross-border payment and settlement arrangements, deeper banking relationships and increased facilitation of trade, investment and diaspora flows. Cardoso said the CBN's ambition was to at least double the private-sector credit-to-GDP ratio by 2030, subject to sound lending practices and financial stability.

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Bank Recapitalisation and Credit Access Challenges

The target comes after the banking sector raised approximately N4.65 trillion in fresh capital, with 33 banks meeting the revised minimum capital requirements. Despite the recapitalisation, Cardoso acknowledged that credit remained expensive and difficult for many productive businesses to access. He attributed the constraints to elevated credit risks, monetary policy conditions and weaknesses in credit assessment, collateral and enforcement systems.

He said stronger domestic institutional investment, developed capital markets and improved financing structures would be necessary to expand credit without undermining financial stability. Cardoso said the objective of the apex bank was not merely to bring inflation down to single digits but to sustain it at that level to protect household purchasing power and provide businesses with greater certainty for investment and planning.

Achieving the target would require credible monetary policy, fiscal discipline and effective coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities. He cited the memorandum of understanding signed this year between the CBN and the Federal Ministry of Finance as evidence of a shared commitment to low and stable inflation. Sustained fiscal discipline, alongside credible monetary policy, would help create conditions for interest rates to decline sustainably.

Inflation Targeting and Future Economic Outlook

He added that the CBN was strengthening liquidity management and developing an inflation-targeting framework based on reliable data, sound analysis and consistent policy decisions. The governor also said stronger domestic financial markets would improve Nigeria's connection to international finance and support the outlook for 2027.