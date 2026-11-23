CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso calls for proportional representation for Nigeria in the ECOWAS Monetary Union governance, warning that lack of influence undermines sustainability of the ECO project.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Olayemi Cardoso has formally demanded greater representation for Nigeria within the governance framework of the proposed ECOWAS Monetary Union. The appeal was delivered on Friday in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, during the sixth Presidential Task Force Meeting on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme. Governor Cardoso emphasized that equitable power distribution is essential for the long-term viability of the bloc's economic integration efforts.

Cardoso Demands Proportional Governance Rights

At the gathering of stakeholders from member states, Governor Cardoso stressed the critical importance of fairness and proportional representation in how the new monetary union will be managed. He clarified that while Nigeria remains fully committed to establishing a credible and sustainable ECO currency, the current imbalance between financial contributions and decision-making power must be addressed. The governor argued that larger economies like Nigeria bear disproportionate risks and systemic responsibilities that warrant a commensurate voice in institutional arrangements.

Also read CBN seeks stronger Nigerian influence ahead 2027 ECO launch

Cardoso noted that Nigeria's stance is not motivated by a desire for dominance or entitlement. Instead, it stems from a sense of responsibility inherent in its status as the region's largest economy and a principal contributor to the union's funding. He stated that while bigger economies continue to shoulder the financial burden, they must be considered to play a significant role due to the systemic importance they hold in the sub-region.

Risks of Unequal Influence on Union Credibility

The CBN Governor warned that arrangements where obligations are shared but influence is not, may lack long-term sustainability. He explained that the decision to initiate the union with such imbalances could negatively influence its credibility in the eyes of global investors and development partners. Furthermore, such an approach might undermine the union's legitimacy among citizens who expect their commitments to be matched by meaningful participation in the institutions they are helping to build.

Advertisement

Cardoso highlighted the need for member states to defend the huge contributions they make before their respective parliaments and civil society. He argued that without this balance, the confidence of member states in the project may waver, as their financial inputs would not translate into proportional control over the monetary policies and operational frameworks governing the new currency.

Preparations for 2027 ECO Currency Launch

The three-day meeting focused heavily on accelerating preparations for the phased introduction of the ECO single currency, scheduled to commence from 2027. During these discussions, member states deliberated extensively on the institutional, governance, and operational frameworks required to successfully establish the ECOWAS Monetary Union. These discussions followed an ECOWAS directive issued in September, which mandated the Commission to convene the President's Task Force immediately to fast-track preparations for the launch of the bloc's proposed single currency.

The ECO project is designed to strengthen monetary cooperation, facilitate cross-border trade, reduce transaction costs, and deepen economic integration among ECOWAS member states. In a related development affecting the local financial sector, Milestone Global Bank recently received final approval from the CBN. This approval sets the stage for the bank to advance ethical and digital banking practices in Nigeria, contributing to the modernization of the financial landscape as the country prepares for broader regional monetary integration.