CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the recent decline in Nigeria's foreign reserves is seasonal, driven by year-end portfolio adjustments and election-related spending, and does not signal a weakening of the external position.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, has dismissed concerns over the recent decline in the country's foreign exchange reserves, attributing it to seasonal demand rather than a weakening of the economy's external position.

Speaking at the post-Monetary Policy Committee briefing following the 308th MPC meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Cardoso said Nigeria's external buffers remained strong, with gross external reserves of about 55 billion dollars as of 17 November, which he said was sufficient to protect the country's external position and exchange rate. He also stated that the drawdown reflects the use of accumulated foreign exchange buffers to manage market pressures, adding that reserves should be deployed prudently to support economic stability rather than preserved at all costs.

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External Reserves Buffer Against Shocks

External reserves comprise foreign currencies and other foreign assets held by the CBN, serving as a buffer against external shocks, supporting international payments and helping maintain stability in the foreign exchange market. Responding to concerns about the recent decline in reserves and volatility in the foreign exchange market, the Governor attributed the developments partly to year-end portfolio adjustments by foreign investors. He clarified that domestic users are also increasing demand for foreign exchange to hedge against future needs.

Mr Cardoso identified increased spending associated with the forthcoming election as another factor contributing to foreign exchange demand, noting that the developments were seasonal and that market volatility would moderate in the coming year. He said the recent decline, which he put at about 300 million dollars, was relatively small compared with the country's reserve position. It came down by around 300 million dollars; it is a very modest amount.

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It is not something that anybody should lose sleep over, he said. The Governor pointed to sustained diaspora remittance inflows and a current account surplus as factors supporting Nigeria's external position. There is still a current account surplus, very significant. As for diaspora remittances, this last month, again, was very high.

Remittance Inflows Sustain Buffers

We were about a billion, so that is all going to sustain the buffers that you know would see us without a problem going into the future, he said. Mr Cardoso stressed that the more important measure of reserve adequacy was the country's ability to meet external obligations and respond to market pressures, rather than whether reserves increased or declined at any given time.

He said the CBN was not seeking to defend an artificial exchange rate but to ensure orderly market operations. He added that the bank's intervention strategy remained focused on allowing market forces to determine the exchange rate while addressing temporary liquidity imbalances and excessive volatility. He identified the country's positive trade balance, improving export performance, rising diaspora remittances and increased foreign exchange inflows through formal channels as factors strengthening its external position.

He also said improved transparency in the foreign exchange market and stronger investor confidence had enhanced the economy's capacity to withstand temporary external pressures. Mr Cardoso assured Nigerians that the CBN would continue to take measures to sustain exchange rate stability, adding that the recent volatility did not indicate a fundamental deterioration in the country's external position.

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Inflation Rate Declines Fifth Month

Meanwhile, Nigeria's headline inflation rate has declined for the fifth consecutive month, falling from 15.39 per cent in August to 14.63 per cent in September and 14.06 per cent in October 2026, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. In October, core inflation also fell to 10.78 per cent from 12.95 per cent, while food inflation declined to 19.13 per cent from 19.59 per cent.

Mr Cardoso said the disinflation showed that resetting the borrowing rate to 23 per cent in September had not disturbed the tight monetary stance maintained by the MPC.