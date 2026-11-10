CBN Digitalises Sub-National Fiscal Survey Across 36 States FCT and 774 LGAs

The Central Bank of Nigeria is replacing its manual twice-yearly fiscal reporting with a digital platform covering all 36 states, the FCT and 774 local government areas, shifting submissions to quarterly.

The Central Bank of Nigeria is introducing a digital platform to collect fiscal information from the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and the 774 local government areas, replacing a largely manual reporting process and improving the quality and speed of economic data used in policy decisions.

The CBN announced the initiative in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, saying it would make it easier for governments to submit accurate information on revenues, expenditure and borrowing activities. The new system also supports a shift from the existing twice-yearly reporting arrangement to quarterly submission of fiscal data by state and local governments.

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CBN Launches Digital Fiscal Reporting Platform

The Director of the CBN Statistics Department, Dr Usman Moses Okpanachi, disclosed the plan at a Sub-national Fiscal Statistics Stakeholders Engagement held recently in Abeokuta, Ogun State. He said the digitalisation programme was designed to strengthen the flow of economic information from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as local government councils, to policymakers.

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According to him, reliable and timely fiscal statistics are necessary for effective economic management because they enable governments and policymakers to understand how much revenue is being generated, how public funds are being spent and the extent of their financing requirements. The information also helps authorities assess the effects of government financial activities on the wider economy, particularly demand for goods and services, money supply, borrowing conditions and inflation.

Okpanachi explained that the existing manual system for collecting sub-national fiscal information had become increasingly difficult to manage because of delays, logistical challenges, data validation and processing problems, and that the largely manual twice-yearly Sub-National Fiscal Survey faced constraints with timeliness, logistics, validation and processing. He said these challenges had become more pressing as the CBN strengthened its forward-looking, data-dependent monetary policy framework and moved towards a more explicit inflation-targeting regime, making timely and accurate economic statistics particularly important in assessing price movements and determining appropriate monetary policy responses.

The Director said the new digital platform would make reporting more efficient by providing a standard format for entering information, improving verification of submitted figures, and making it easier to identify and correct errors. It would also allow the CBN to monitor submissions more effectively and maintain records of corrections to information supplied by state and local governments, while supporting a transition to more frequent and sustainable quarterly rendition of returns.

He cautioned that introducing technology alone would not guarantee accurate fiscal information, stressing that government institutions must maintain proper financial records and regularly reconcile their accounts. According to him, technology should support, rather than replace, sound record-keeping, proper reconciliation and professional judgement. Okpanachi urged state and local government authorities to ensure that their fiscal information was submitted promptly, properly checked and reconciled before transmission to the CBN, anchoring implementation in timeliness, integrity and continuity.

He also called on governments to appoint designated focal officers responsible for coordinating the exercise and ensuring the reporting process continued even when personnel changed. He said the success of the programme would be determined by improvements in the completeness and consistency of returns, faster submission of information, improved validation and better verification of reported figures, as well as better fiscal information for decision-making.

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Nationwide Stakeholder Engagement and Training Schedule

He assured participating governments that the CBN would continue to provide the necessary technical and operational assistance through its branches across the country and the Statistics Department. The nationwide stakeholder engagement began on October 26, 2026, and is expected to cover all states by December 4, while the FCT is scheduled to participate on December 9 and 10.

The practical training sessions are designed to familiarise state and local government fiscal officers with the digital questionnaire, the requirements for checking and validating information, and the procedures for submitting returns and correcting errors. As of November 6, 2026, 16 states and their local governments had been covered, with the CBN reporting strong participation by government officials. Attendance reached 100 per cent in almost all states visited, reflecting the support received from participating governments.

After the training, participating officers are expected to share what they learned with other relevant personnel in their institutions and begin submitting fiscal information through the new platform. The CBN Statistics Department will then compile the findings and implementation outcomes from the nationwide exercise into a national report.

Broader Data Transformation Agenda

The initiative is part of the CBN's broader data architecture and transformation agenda and is expected to strengthen fiscal data for state and local government planning, budgeting and policy evaluation, while providing more timely and reliable information for monetary, financial and fiscal policy decisions.