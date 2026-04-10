CBN Debunks Viral Claim of New N5,000 Banknote Featuring Tinubu

The Central Bank of Nigeria CBN has issued a statement dismissing a viral image circulating online that claimed to show a new N5,000 banknote featuring the portrait of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The bank has classified the content as fake and advised the public to rely on its official channels for verified information.

The Central Bank of Nigeria CBN has swiftly addressed a circulating rumor regarding a new N5, 000 banknote , firmly labeling the claim as false and urging public caution. The image, which rapidly gained traction across various social media platforms, purportedly showcased a redesigned Nigerian currency note featuring the portrait of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu .

This visual sparked considerable debate and speculation among Nigerians, prompting questions about the potential introduction of a new high-value denomination into circulation. The apex bank's immediate response was crucial in mitigating potential confusion and preventing the spread of misinformation, highlighting the significance of credible information sources in an era of rapid digital dissemination.\The image, which circulated widely on platforms such as X formerly known as Twitter, WhatsApp, and Facebook, presented itself as an official announcement, leading to diverse reactions from the public. While some users treated the information as factual, others expressed skepticism and called for official confirmation from the CBN to verify its authenticity. This situation underscores the critical role of official communication from financial institutions in times of uncertainty. The CBN's prompt response, via its official X handle, clearly stated that the content was fake and advised the public to remain vigilant. The bank’s concise and direct message aimed to debunk the rumors quickly and prevent further conjecture. The absence of additional details in the statement suggests a deliberate strategy to avoid prolonging the discussion and to deter any further speculation that might arise if more details were provided. The central bank emphasizes the importance of relying solely on information published through its verified communication channels for accurate updates concerning financial matters and policies.\This incident mirrors a similar situation that occurred in the previous year, highlighting a pattern of false reports regarding the introduction of high-value banknotes. In 2025, the CBN also dismissed claims about the introduction of N5,000 and N10,000 denominations, labeling those reports as false and urging the public to disregard them. This consistency in the CBN's response demonstrates the bank's commitment to maintaining financial stability and integrity. The bank's proactive approach in dismissing unverified information aims to protect the public from potential financial scams and misunderstandings. The warning against spreading unconfirmed reports underscores the importance of media literacy and responsible information sharing, particularly concerning financial matters that can significantly impact the economy and individual citizens. This ongoing situation reinforces the need for citizens to critically evaluate all information they encounter, especially those circulated through social media, and verify it through official and reliable sources to avoid falling prey to misinformation





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Central Bank Of Nigeria CBN N5 000 Banknote Bola Ahmed Tinubu Fake News Misinformation Currency Nigeria

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