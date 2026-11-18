The Central Bank of Nigeria and NNPC Limited formalized a strategic partnership to strengthen foreign exchange inflows, enhance energy financing, and support macroeconomic stability.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited have officially signed a memorandum of understanding to bolster foreign exchange inflows and enhance macroeconomic stability. This strategic alliance aims to formalize the operational framework between the two critical institutions, ensuring more transparent management of oil and gas proceeds. The agreement provides a structured approach to support monetary stability during periods of economic volatility, directly impacting Nigeria's fiscal health.

Formalizing Decades of Institutional Cooperation

The signing ceremony took place at the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, featuring signatures from Governor Olayemi Cardoso and NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari. Governor Cardoso emphasized that this agreement does not create a new relationship but rather formalizes a decades-long history of collaboration between the two entities. By establishing a clear framework, the institutions aim to deepen cooperation across multiple fronts, including the monetization of oil and gas assets, energy financing, and payment automation.

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The CBN governor noted that the oil and gas sector remains a primary driver of Nigeria's economic growth, with NNPC Limited operations central to the nation's external reserves and fiscal revenue. As the custodian of NNPC's key operational foreign currency accounts, the Central Bank plays a critical role in ensuring the timely, secure, and transparent settlement of proceeds into the federation account. This structured approach is designed to prevent leakage and ensure that revenue reaches designated government accounts efficiently, thereby supporting national economic objectives.

Aligning Energy and Financial Sector Strategies

Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, described the agreement as a vital framework for aligning Nigeria's energy and financial sectors. He stated that the company's transition into a commercially driven entity under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has increased the necessity for a transparent and structured relationship with the country's monetary authority. Ojulari argued that the energy sector and the financial system are inextricably linked, requiring a unified approach to achieve national economic goals.

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The NNPC executive outlined that the partnership will facilitate deeper energy financing and enable the company to raise capital using its balance sheet and assets. NNPC has committed to aligning its domestic payments, contractor settlements, and foreign exchange conversions with CBN policies. This alignment is intended to streamline operations and ensure that the energy giant's financial activities support, rather than disrupt, the broader monetary stability of the nation.

Strategic Goals and Implementation Mechanisms

To ensure effective execution, the agreement establishes joint governance structures, including steering and working committees responsible for monitoring implementation against agreed performance indicators. These committees will oversee regular consultations and information exchange, allowing both institutions to pursue shared economic objectives through coordinated action. Adedapo Segun, NNPC's Group Chief Financial Officer, noted that this structured partnership will replace previous ad hoc engagements, providing a more predictable and efficient operational environment.

Key areas of focus for this collaboration include strengthening external reserves, supporting naira stability, and advancing de-dollarisation efforts. Segun highlighted that improving payment systems and digital innovation are central to this mission. The partnership aims to reinforce monetary stability by ensuring that NNPC's operations actively contribute to the health of the national economy, particularly in the context of international trade and foreign exchange inflows.

Impact on Production Targets and Reserve Management

Deputy Governor Emem Usoro of the CBN expressed confidence that the agreement would preserve and strengthen Nigeria's reserves through improved export earnings. She emphasized that the collaboration would enhance cooperation on regulatory alignment and international trade, addressing long-standing challenges in the sector. The central bank governor also noted that the CBN would utilize its convening power to attract global financial institutions, developing financing structures to support the development of Nigeria's natural gas resources.

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A significant outcome of this enhanced cooperation is the support for efforts to increase crude oil production from 1.8 million barrels per day to three million barrels per day. Unlocking Nigeria's vast gas resources is also a priority, with the CBN pledging to assist in creating the financial frameworks necessary for such expansion. This strategic alignment is expected to have a profound impact on Nigeria's economic trajectory, providing a more robust foundation for future growth and stability.