Caverton Offshore Revenue Rises Amid N13.79bn Loss and Marine Expansion

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc reports revenue growth driven by marine operations despite a widened tax loss, while advancing debt restructuring and electric ferry projects.

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc ( COSG) announced a 1.4 per cent increase in group revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, reaching N20.74 billion. This figure represents an upward movement from the N20.45 billion recorded during the same period in 2025. The financial report highlights a significant shift in the company's operational focus toward its marine division.

Marine Growth Offsets Aviation Decline

The primary driver behind this revenue expansion is the rapid scaling of Caverton's marine business activities. In previous years, this sector contributed negligibly to the overall group accounts. However, as of September 2026, marine operations now account for almost one-third of the total group revenue. This surge effectively compensated for revenue losses incurred when a major helicopter contract with COTCO in Cameroon concluded in August 2025.

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Caverton Marine has emerged as the central pillar of this growth strategy. The division leverages the OMIBUS electric ferry platform alongside participation in international tanker shipping pools. These initiatives have not only stabilized income streams but also generated valuable foreign-currency earnings for the Nigerian conglomerate.

OMIBUS Electric Ferry Trials and Production

A key component of this marine expansion is the indigenous OMIBUS electric ferry platform developed by Caverton. The company confirmed that these vessels successfully completed sea trials on Lagos waterways. During a full-load trial scenario, an OMIBUS ferry transported passengers over a distance of 12.6 nautical miles between Falomo and the Ikorodu ferry terminal.

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Commercial passenger services are scheduled to commence on short, high-demand routes connecting CMS, Falomo, Victoria Island, and Lekki. Longer routes, such as those extending to Ikorodu, will be introduced gradually as charging infrastructure and battery performance metrics are further validated in real-world conditions.

Currently, ten electric ferries are under construction at Lagos State facilities managed by Caverton Marine. These vessels utilize local construction methods combined with propulsion technology sourced from ExploMar, a Shanghai-based original equipment manufacturer. Caverton is simultaneously developing the necessary charging systems, jetty access points, and crew standards to ensure a sustainable waterways network.

International Tanker Pool and Strategic Partnerships

Beyond domestic ferry operations, Caverton maintains a charter position in three Suezmax tankers through the Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool. This arrangement generates foreign-currency revenue by facilitating global crude shipping logistics. Additionally, the group is involved in Unity Shipping Worldwide, a joint venture established by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Stena Bulk, and Caverton.

This new venture aims to combine international tanker expertise with national industry participation and indigenous marine capabilities. It represents a strategic move to integrate local operators into global energy supply chains, thereby enhancing the group's market presence and technical proficiency in large-scale maritime transport.

Aviation Restructuring and Drone Operations

In the aviation sector, Caverton Helicopters continues to operate under a contract with COTCO in Cameroon, which runs until March 2028 and includes options for extension. The company is actively bidding for new oil and gas contracts to expand its service portfolio. Meanwhile, approximately 60 per cent of its maintenance, repair and overhaul facility has been leased to a third-party provider to optimize asset utilization.

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The Aviation Training Centre is experiencing increasing commercial use, generating additional income streams. Furthermore, the unmanned aerial vehicle business is developing drone operations and training programs in partnership with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). This collaboration opens new markets in technical training and specialized drone services.

Financial Losses and Debt Restructuring Plans

Despite top-line revenue growth, Caverton reported a loss after tax of N13.79 billion for the nine-month period, a significant widening from the N4.63 billion loss recorded in the same period of 2025. The company attributed this increase primarily to N5.9 billion in non-cash depreciation resulting from last year's asset revaluation and the absence of a N5.3 billion one-off gain that was recorded in 2025.

Net finance costs decreased by 16 per cent, reducing expenses by N2.19 billion year on year. The group also recorded a net foreign exchange gain during the reporting period. Interest-bearing borrowings stood at N81.55 billion as of 30 September 2026, highlighting the substantial debt burden facing the organization.

Management Strategy for 2027 Recovery

Executive leadership stated that the company is advancing the restructuring of its debt to place repayment obligations on a more sustainable footing. Makanjuola, representing management, emphasized that the marine business has evolved from a negligible contributor to delivering nearly a third of group revenue. He noted that the division earns foreign currency through the Suezmax pool and builds indigenous ferries for Lagos.

Looking ahead to 2027, Caverton plans to focus on building the OMIBUS platform, growing its international and coastal marine businesses, and restoring aviation operations through strategic partnerships. The management team believes that these marine businesses, combined with strategic alliances and indigenous operating capabilities, provide a strong foundation for returning to sustainable profitability.