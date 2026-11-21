The Catholic community in Kaduna accuses former Girl Guides members of illegally claiming church land and attempting to sell it for 700 million naira.

The Catholic Church in Kaduna State has publicly raised serious objections regarding an alleged attempt by former members of the Girl Guides Association to seize control of church-owned land situated behind the Government Girls Secondary School along Independence Way. This dispute centers on the ownership of the Priests' Burial Ground and adjacent properties, which the Church asserts have remained its rightful possession despite complex historical land transfers.

Historical Land Claims And Government Takeover

Kenneth Ibrahim, chairman of the Catholic community in Kaduna, and Secretary Mrs Olivia Samuel, stated that the entire stretch of land extending from Masaba Road to the Police College Roundabout originally belonged to the Catholic Church. The Church previously operated the Our Lady of Apostles Teachers College for Women on this site before the government initiated a takeover of the property in the early 1970s.

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Following the government's acquisition, the site was transformed into the Women Teachers College, which is now known as the Government Girls Secondary School. The authorities also allocated portions of the land to the Police Training School and the local government took over the primary school section. However, the Church maintains that specific parcels, including the Priests' Cemetery, Our Lady Primary School, Sacred Heart Primary School, and Mother Gregory Hall, remained under ecclesiastical ownership.

Alleged Illegal Ownership And Sale Attempts

The Catholic community has escalated its concerns by alleging that former members of the Girl Guides Association are attempting to claim ownership of the disputed land and offer it for sale at a price of N700 million. In a joint statement, the community expressed surprise upon discovering that the association allegedly procured documents and processed a Certificate of Occupancy through the previous administration.

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Community leaders questioned how an organization lacking an original title, deed of assignment, or evidence of purchase from the original owner could successfully claim ownership of land containing a burial ground. The statement highlighted that the portion currently in contention is the parcel where Mother Gregory Hall is located, which sits directly adjacent to the Priests' Cemetery.

Sixty Years Of Use And Recent Legal Actions

According to the Catholic community, the Church discontinued its school activities on the property after the Priests' Burial Ground became full and required an extension. The Church subsequently made Mother Gregory Hall available to voluntary organizations, including the Scouts, Man O' War, and the Girl Guides Association, for training purposes for over 30 years without charging any rent.

Despite this long-standing arrangement, sources revealed that two former members of the association laid claim to the property and sought prospective buyers. These individuals allegedly leased a portion of the land to IHS Towers, specifically Site ID 0983A Kaduna, for N8 million for a period of ten years, covering the years from 2018 to 2028. The Catholic community clarified that the Girl Guides Association is not an association under the Catholic Church and warned the public against any transactions with individuals claiming to represent the group.

KADGIS Statement On Land Dispute Resolution

The Kaduna State Geographic Information Service, commonly referred to as KADGIS, has responded to the escalating dispute by stating that it has yet to establish clear ownership of the property in question. Helen Kafoi, the public relations officer for the agency, told LEADERSHIP that she could not immediately confirm the rightful owner because she had not been briefed on the specific details of the dispute.

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Kafoi further explained that the agency lacked the relevant land identification number required to verify the legal status of the property. The Catholic community has advised anyone seeking clarification on the ownership of the disputed land to contact the leadership of the Church in Kaduna directly, maintaining that the land remains the exclusive property of the Catholic Church in the state.