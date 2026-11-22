Cash Onadele's Living Richer Together uses animal allegory to expose systemic greed and oppression in Zumba Nation, advocating for shared prosperity and collective justice.

Nigerian author Cash Onadele releases his latest literary work, Living Richer Together, which serves as a profound political allegory examining the roots of poverty, the corruption of leadership, and the transformative potential of unified resistance.

The book transports readers to the fictional Zumba Nation, an imaginative kingdom inhabited by talking animals that mirrors the stark contradictions of human civilization. Through this narrative, Onadele critiques societies where exploitation is normalized and economic systems prioritize accumulation over human dignity.

The Allegory Of Economic Exploitation

Also read YETUNDE ALABI: What I'm missing as a celebrity Simple Elede Pig serves as the central protagonist, representing the millions of workers condemned to deprivation and servitude within oppressive economic structures. She lives under the absolute authority of Crimples Crumple Slaughter, a ruthless silverback gorilla who controls both a farm and a zoo. Slaughter justifies his brutal exploitation by claiming that providing food and shelter is a gift, a familiar argument used by exploitative systems to demand gratitude for basic survival conditions. Simple performs menial labor without wages, transporting meat and bones while enduring constant humiliation and the threat of violence.

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Simple's mother and siblings adds a layer of horror to her daily existence. The bags of meat and bones she carries symbolize the concealed violence underpinning the kingdom's commercial activities. Onadele argues that economic exploitation relies not just on brute force but on a network of collaborators who overlook injustice. This dynamic exposes how institutions often become instruments of oppression rather than guardians of justice.

The Role Of Colluding Intermediaries

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Madam Okeré Squirrel illustrates the moral compromise of the merchant class when profit is prioritized over ethical responsibility. As a prosperous business owner, she opposes Simple's quest for freedom because her liberation would disrupt the supply of unpaid labor essential to Madam Squirrel's commercial success. Her stance highlights how economic systems can measure success exclusively through accumulation, ignoring the circumstances under which wealth is generated. Onadele distinguishes between enterprise itself and capitalism stripped of ethics, challenging market efficiency used as an excuse for exploitation.

The narrative does not condemn wealth creation or investment but objects to prosperity built upon the systematic impoverishment of others. Living Richer Together advocates for economic development and entrepreneurship while demanding that these activities coexist with social justice. The book serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of monopolizing prosperity and the urgent need for a society where resources are shared equitably among all members.

Education And Collective Liberation

Simple's journey takes a decisive turn when she encounters Ìjàpá Tortoise, an elderly figure who recognizes her latent musical talent. He teaches her to read and write, introducing her to the possibility that cultivated skill can provide a pathway to independence. This mentorship represents the power of education and creativity as tools for liberation, offering Simple a vision of a life beyond her master's control. Her guitar becomes a symbol of her growing agency and the potential for economic opportunity through personal development.

The story blends African oral storytelling traditions with contemporary political commentary to critique the normalization of inequality. It emphasizes that the greatest strength of any community lies in cooperation rather than individual survival. By highlighting the moral responsibilities of those in power, the book urges readers to question the foundations of their societal structures. Living Richer Together stands as an ambitious argument for a just society, proving that art can effectively illuminate the urgent need for collective action and systemic change. The narrative concludes that true richness is achieved only when prosperity is distributed fairly and human dignity is respected by all.